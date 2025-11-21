HELANYA FOURIE: What research shows about township fibre and the rise of entrepreneurs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nathi (not his real name) was doing a postgraduate degree when his mother, who baked and decorated cakes on the side, signed up for home fibre. She began watching YouTube tutorials, improved her skills, and turned her hobby into a business. The additional income helped Nathi complete his studies.

South Africa’s growth challenge is, at heart, one of weak productivity and low economic participation. The causes are generally understood and the failures of policies and politicians rightly receive attention.

But progress doesn’t only arrive with sweeping reforms. Many people making small moves and changes also drive change. The less friction there is, the more momentum they create.

In precisely this way, infrastructure that lowers the cost of economic participation can unlock progress. In 2011 Taryn Dinkelman published in the American Economic Review that rural electrification in South Africa improved labour market outcomes by changing how people engaged with the economy. Today, fibre broadband plays a comparable role.

Intuitively, we understand that fast and affordable internet can lower the cost of communicating, learning, searching and doing business, but proving these effects is difficult. Establishing causality requires situations where fibre reaches homes for reasons unrelated to individual characteristics. Usually, households decide when to get fibre, making it hard to separate cause from effect.

Since 2022 we have been conducting research in the Stellenbosch township of Kayamandi, allowing us to provide unusually credible evidence about the effect of fibre on economic participation and online behaviour. Fibre in Kayamandi was rolled out block by block, regardless of residents’ characteristics, creating a rare opportunity to study causality.

The network rollout was done by Fibertime, which installs a router in every home it passes (brick-and-mortar as well as informal shacks), subject to the availability of a permanent electricity connection. The largest player in the township fibre market, it has connected more than 250,000 homes in 30 townships so far. About 10,000 of these are in Kayamandi, where we interviewed respondents in 715 dwellings in 2022-25 — before, during and after the fibre rollout.

We asked about online behaviour, internet spending, economic participation, and more. We matched this household survey data with the timing of when a dwelling received home fibre and compared trends between homes with fibre and those without.

As with any real-world study, there were limitations. By following dwellings rather than individuals we lost track of people who relocated, including those who may have moved after finding a job. In addition, local dynamics in Kayamandi made it difficult to determine whether homes with and without fibre would have followed the same trajectories in the absence thereof. We controlled for these realities as best we could and found some exciting policy-relevant impacts.

What did we find?

The arrival of home fibre changed online behaviour in economically meaningful ways. Respondents in households with home fibre used substantially less mobile data than before (mobile data is relatively more expensive). Overall spending on connectivity therefore fell, even though people now spent about R100-R150 a month (about R5 a day) on uncapped fibre. So clearly, at the right price point uncapped fibre can expand internet use without straining household budgets.

Fibre also changed behaviour in ways that matter for acquiring skills and jobs. We found a statistically significant increase in the likelihood that someone used the internet for educational purposes, like attending online classes. The probability of using the internet to search for jobs also increased among respondents who already reported doing some form of paid work. Specifically, the employed continue to seek better jobs — understandable in a community where six out of 10 working individuals earn less than R5,000 a month.

Furthermore, home fibre increased the likelihood of someone working for themselves or owning a business, especially in areas that have had fibre the longest. With South Africa’s relatively small informal sector and sluggish formal sector, anything that stimulates township entrepreneurship is clearly good for growth and employment.

The effect of home fibre on online behaviour is precisely what economists would expect when a technology lowers the marginal cost of information and search. The bump in online learning and the stronger likelihood that employed people will use the internet to search for better jobs or start a business are exactly the channels through which we would expect broadband to boost productivity.

The evidence from Kayamandi shows that this is indeed possible. Over time we expect these micro‑adjustments to compound, translating into higher wages, more spending and ultimately economic growth. We are doing more fieldwork in other parts of the country to enrich our findings.

The business case for aerial fibre in high-density townships is compelling. It matters that private firms are driving this change because fierce competition has driven down costs and sped up the rollout. Fibertime alone is planning to roll out fibre to 100 more townships, while Maziv, in which Vodacom recently acquired a stake, also has its sights set on lower-income areas. Many smaller players are also active in the market.

Dinkelman showed that electrification mattered not because lightbulbs are convenient, but because they change behaviour in ways that awaken economic participation. Our research makes a similar point for fibre broadband: fast, affordable internet in Kayamandi enabled respondents to invest more in acquiring skills and searching for work, and some even started their own businesses.

In a low‑growth economy with chronically high unemployment, this is not negligible. It is the foundation of a more inclusive growth path and it is slowly taking shape in homes, such as Nathi’s, where fibre has quietly gone live.

Fourie is a senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

