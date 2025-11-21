PARMI NATESAN: Prestige without liability? Closing the public sector director accountability gap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Power and prestige must not be decoupled from duty and consequence. Those who govern public resources should be held to the same accountability standards as their private sector peers.

The title “director” has become synonymous with status, influence and proximity to power. It is eagerly embraced in both the private and public sectors because it signals authority.

Yet when misconduct occurs, the same individuals who enjoy the prestige of the title are often treated as if they bear a lesser burden of consequence.

About the author: Parmi Natesan is CEO of the Institute of Directors in SA. (Institute of Directors in SA)

Recent reported legal action by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) highlights this inconsistency.

OUTA is reportedly challenging what it views as a gap in the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (PFMA), in terms of which many public entities and members of their boards are not subject to the delinquency regime that applies to company directors under the Companies Act, 2008.

The case raises a fundamental governance question: if people are exercising director-like power, why are they not consistently held to director-level accountability?

Two concepts are central to this issue. The first is the way in which the term “director” is used — and sometimes diluted. The second is that the King Code on Corporate Governance — released by the Institute of Directors in SA and the King Committee of SA — was deliberately written in universal language to apply to all organisations and all governing bodies, not only to companies and their directors.

Together, these concepts point to a simple conclusion: duties, expectations and accountability mechanisms for those who govern should be on a similar footing, regardless of the legal form of the entity.

Director in substance, not only in name

Across the public sector, there are boards, councils, authorities and other structures that exercise governance over substantial budgets and critical public mandates. Their members approve strategies, sign off financial statements, oversee executives and take decisions with far-reaching financial, social and economic consequences.

In substance, these are director roles.

Yet when questions of accountability arise, legal distinctions are often used to argue that these individuals are somehow different from company directors. The title may be embraced, but the full weight of director duties and liability is often resisted. This is artificial from a governance perspective. If an individual sits on a structure that performs the functions typical of a board, it is difficult to justify treating that role as subject to a lower standard of accountability.

King’s universal language: universal duties, universal consequences

Now in its fifth edition, the King Code on Corporate Governance is drafted in intentionally universal language. It refers to an “organisation” rather than a “company”, a “governing body” rather than a “board of directors”, and “members of the governing body” rather than “directors” in the narrow company-law sense. The message is clear: sound corporate governance applies to all organisations, irrespective of whether they are registered as companies.

In addition, the duty of care, skill and diligence; the duty to act in the best interests of the organisation; as well as expectations to act ethically and with integrity, are not confined to the Companies Act. They are embedded in common law, in sector-specific statutes (including the PFMA) and in codes such as King V. If similar duties are imposed on those who govern, it is difficult to justify markedly different consequences for misconduct simply because of the statute under which an entity is constituted.

In the case of company directors, section 162 of the Companies Act provides for a court to declare a director delinquent in defined circumstances of serious misconduct. This remedy is public, transparent and enduring.

In the PFMA, by contrast, section 83 deals specifically with financial misconduct and the recourse is mainly internal — dismissal, suspension or “other sanction”.

These provisions do not create a systemic bar to reappointment elsewhere. This narrow focus on financial misconduct, coupled with largely internal sanctions, contributes to a lack of public trust and creates a real risk that compromised individuals are recycled through government departments and entities.

Prestige cannot be separated from accountability

The director title, and its equivalents in the public sector, will continue to carry power and prestige. That in itself is not problematic. The concern arises when prestige is decoupled from duty and consequence.

Those who exercise governance authority over public resources and public institutions should not be held to a lower standard of accountability than their counterparts in the private sector. King V’s universal language makes it clear that good governance principles apply to all organisations and their governing bodies. It is therefore inconsistent to maintain a system in which some governing-body members face robust, court-based delinquency consequences while others are subject only to lighter, internal sanctions.

In essence, duties, expectations and liability mechanisms for those who govern should be on a similar footing, regardless of the technical label attached to their role or the statute under which their entity is constituted.

The message is simple: those who seek the authority and status of director, or its equivalent, must accept that with it comes the full weight of accountability and potential liability.

