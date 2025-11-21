PRINCE ADEWOLE ADEBAYO: Nigeria must fix its crises but still deserves seat at G20 table

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s empty seat at the G20 due to a worsening security crisis in his country underscores why the G20 needs Nigeria. Africa’s voice is incomplete without its largest democracy at the table.

However, fresh Nigerian leadership is needed. With the world at a profound geopolitical crossroad, global growth is slowing, conflicts are reshaping alliances and the international rules-based order is under unprecedented strain.

Amid this uncertainty one fact is unmistakable: the 21st century will be Africa’s century if our leaders are able to take on the challenge. With the world’s youngest population, vast natural resources, expanding markets and a generation of ambitious young innovators, Africa is the world’s future.

Tinubu’s decision to cancel his trip following the latest national security crisis is a stark reminder of the gravity of our problems. Nigeria must address its internal governance and security challenges if it is to command full respect and influence on the world stage. But these challenges also reinforce the case for Nigeria’s place in the G20. Africa needs more than one voice at this table, and Nigeria’s absence this year highlights the necessity for its inclusion.

Under new leadership in 2027, Nigeria will be ready to contribute meaningfully to the G20 by leading from the front, not watching from the sidelines. Nigeria’s inclusion would not be a symbolic gesture; it reflects the reality of today’s world.

Africa’s opportunities are Nigeria’s opportunities. Africa’s challenges are Nigeria’s challenges. And the world’s prosperity increasingly depends on how Africa, and particularly Nigeria, navigates the following decades. The G20 cannot shape global outcomes while excluding the region that will define global growth in the future.

Today, one in six people is African. By 2050 it will be one in four. Nigeria alone will become the third most populous nation in the world. Our labour force, consumer markets, natural resources and innovative youth will be central to global supply chains, climate solutions, energy transitions and digital economies. It is simply untenable for global governance to continue without Nigeria’s direct representation.

More importantly, Nigeria is not just a demographic and economic heavyweight. It is a country whose internal transformation will ripple across the continent and far beyond it. As a lawyer, businessperson and now presidential candidate, I have seen firsthand that Nigeria’s fight against corruption, mismanagement and inefficient public systems requires cross-border work to end this blight on our society.

Illicit financial flows from developing nations exceed foreign aid inflows. Corruption networks that undermine African economies rely heavily on external enablers, through shell companies, permissive jurisdictions and opaque banking systems. This is why combating governance failures in Nigeria is not simply a domestic priority; it is a global responsibility that requires the G20’s partnership and influence.

Nigeria at the G20 would strengthen global anticorruption efforts and help build a fairer, more transparent world economy. Nigeria should be an economic powerhouse, yet its progress is being undermined by the current administration. Systemic corruption, devastating insecurity, chaotic reforms, rising inflation and unstable monetary policies have stalled growth and pushed millions deeper into poverty.

With the right government at the wheel, Nigeria can become one of the world’s top 10 economies. Full integration into global decision-making bodies such as the G20 would accelerate these reforms by shining a spotlight on corruption at home, allowing Nigeria to shape the rules that influence its own economy.

The “giant of Africa” deserves a seat at the table because global decisions increasingly depend on African outcomes. In food security, for example, Nigeria’s vast arable land and large agricultural workforce could position it as a global food powerhouse — stabilising supply chains and reducing hunger worldwide.

The same is true for security: instability in the Sahel reverberates across North Africa, Europe and beyond, underscoring that African security is global security. Migration follows this pattern too. A future of real opportunity on the continent will ease irregular migration pressures and give Nigerians a reason to build their lives at home.

A forum designed to represent the world’s major economies cannot ignore the continent that will shape future markets, labour forces and innovation. SA’s membership, and indeed leadership this year, has been essential. But a single nation cannot carry the weight of representing 54 diverse countries and 1.4-billion people. The world needs multiple African voices.

As this G20 Summit convenes in Africa for the first time in history, the international community must confront a simple truth: global governance cannot remain stuck in 20th-century structures while the world moves into a distinctly African century.

Welcoming Nigeria into the G20 would not be symbolic; it would acknowledge that Africa is not just part of the world’s future but a central decisionmaker shaping it.

• Adebayo is leader of Nigeria’s Social Democratic Party and will be running for president in 2027.

Read all the latest G20 news, plus expert views on what SA’s leadership of this critical forum means when it comes to shaping global policies and advocating for Africa’s interests on the international stage on our G20 page.