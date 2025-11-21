RICARDO SMITH: A new inflation target filters into policy and expectations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On November 12 finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the medium-term budget policy statement. There were some interesting pronouncements, most noteworthy perhaps being a new inflation target of 3% with a one percentage point variance tolerance, in effect making it a 2%-4% target, lower and tighter than the previous 3%-6%.

The minister previously seemed reluctant to change the target when Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago first raised the issue and said it was still within his mandate, being the lower bound of the target range.

In addition to prudent policy, the finance minister has to navigate a sensitive political environment and find consensus within the government of national unity (GNU). In a recent engagement he made it clear that his issue was with the timing of the announcement, not the announcement itself.

This new inflation target allows the minister to pursue his own desire for fiscal and debt consolidation. We have seen lower budget allocations across the board due to this. The minister also continues to stand firm on containing debt in this fiscal year, taking advantage of rand strength and gold rallies — tapping further into the gold and foreign currency reserves.

The cost of servicing debt has moved down the spectrum in terms of growth rate, now sitting somewhere around the fourth fastest-growing expenditure item, from being the fastest-growing expenditure item over the past few years.

These efforts, on the fiscal and the monetary side, have not been in vain. We have seen lower inflation expectations from analysts, labour unions and businesses — though individuals are still anchored slightly higher. This has reduced the inflation risk premium on government bond yields, which have compressed by about 400 basis points over the past few years.

On the back of this momentum we have seen the first credit ratings upgrade in 20 years from Standard & Poor’s, we were recently removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist, local markets have hit record levels, there have been infrastructure improvements in the energy, railway and logistical sectors, and the rand has held firm throughout the course of the year despite elevated geopolitical tensions.

The lower inflation target was slightly opportunistic, as inflation was already trending at about 3%. Though this was initially seen as transitory, driven more by global oil prices and a steady rand, it is now seen as more sustainable as it filters into policy and expectations. Sticky points in keeping inflation down at these levels will be the same factors that have brought it down, should they start to trend in the opposite direction.

Other risks include the government wage bill, the largest expenditure item on the government’s budget, and administered costs such as fuel and electricity prices, which are growing above the new target. The lower target should be about containing inflation, not passing it on.

There will be some pain in the short to medium term while the Bank’s monetary policy committee anchors inflation around its new target. After another rate cut on November 20, interest rates should remain slightly elevated over the medium term. Furthermore, we have seen lower nominal spending allocations, lower nominal revenue collections and lower nominal economic growth projections in the medium-term budget.

However, should they succeed in anchoring inflation lower, this would imply lower interest rates in future as the current real rate is elevated, and there is higher real economic and wage growth, a stable rand and preserved purchasing power with our major trading partner economies, which all have low inflation targets.

Furthermore, a reduction in debt servicing costs not only frees up the government’s budget for developmental initiatives, but incentivises investments into the real economy by private companies as the risk-return prospects improve from a risk premium perspective as government bond yields compress.

Just when we thought there were no more rabbits, the finance minister has managed to pull another one out of his hat.

• Smith is chief investment officer at Absa Investments.