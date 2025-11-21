PODCAST: Rainy weather augurs well for South Africa’s 2025/26 agricultural season

Various regions of SA have started receiving their 2025/2026 summer rains. The rains will ensure excellent production conditions and that the agricultural season begins on time. Farmers are relatively optimistic and intend to plant 4.5-million hectares of summer grains and oilseeds, a 1% increase from the 2024/25 season. Importantly, the favourable rains also help improve the grazing veld for livestock and are beneficial to the horticulture industry.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
