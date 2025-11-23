Bitcoin not subject to exchange control regulation, SA court rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crypto assets exist in a unique regulatory space. Unlike traditional currency, crypto is not issued by central banks. It can, however, be used in similar ways to traditional currency: it can be traded and used for payments, investing, security or capital raising.

No single law governs crypto in South Africa. Instead, regulation is fragmented across various laws, demanding that organisations understand this legal landscape.

The exchange control regulations of 1961 are, among other things, concerned with restricting the transfer of funds and financial capital assets that are held in South Africa, out of South Africa. More specifically in this context, regulation 3(1)(c) provides that a South African resident may not pay a nonresident without exchange control approval; and regulation 10(1)(c) prohibits the export of capital without exchange control approval.

Crypto can readily be transferred from a digital wallet on a South African crypto exchange to a foreign crypto exchange. This raises the question: is the crypto transferred “capital”, and therefore subject to the capital export rule, and/or is it “currency” and therefore subject to the currency payment rule? If the answer to either or both is yes, a cross-border crypto transfer will require exchange control approval.

The aforementioned question was dealt with in the decision of the high court in the Standard Bank of South Africa v The South African Reserve Bank & Others case of May 15. The case concerned the validity of a forfeiture order issued by the Reserve Bank in respect of funds held by the applicant, Standard Bank, and the sixth respondent, Nedbank, but belonging to a company called Leo Cash & Carry.

The Reserve Bank issued the forfeiture order after Leo Cash & Carry had transferred 4,405.9783 bitcoin to the value of R556m out of South Africa to a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, which constituted a cross-border crypto transfer.

The central question in the matter before the court was whether the cross-border crypto transfer contravened the currency payment rule, and/or the capital export rule. That is, was Leo Cash & Carry required to obtain exchange control approval for the transfer?

The court rejected the Reserve Bank’s argument that crypto is “currency” for purposes of the currency payment rule, deeming such a construction “strained and impractical“. It recognised that crypto is not legal tender in South Africa and that considering crypto to be currency presented practical challenges, such as determining if it must be declared when entering or leaving South Africa.

The court noted the global nature of crypto as “codes on a digital ledger” that exist anywhere and everywhere. This is different from the types of currency covered by the currency payment rule, such as securities and bank notes.

Given the punitive nature of the regulations and its view that crypto is not “currency“, the court found “no room for an unnatural and fictitious” interpretation, namely that the currency payment rule should apply to a cross-border crypto transfer.

The court held that on any interpretation of the regulations — much less a restrictive one — there is no room for regarding crypto to be “capital” for purposes of the capital export rule. And it agreed with Standard Bank that a regulatory framework addressing crypto was long overdue: crypto has been in existence for more than 15 years, and the Bank has to date taken no steps to regulate it. Nevertheless, the court could not usurp the functions of the legislature in that regard.

In its interpretation of the capital export rule, the court referred to the 2011 decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Oilwell v Protec International & Others. In that case the court applied a restrictive interpretation to the capital export rule, finding that intellectual property (IP) rights were not “capital“, and exchange control approval was therefore not required for its transfer out of South Africa.

Following the Oilwell decision, the exchange control authorities swiftly responded by amending the capital export rule so that the transfer of IP rights now explicitly falls within its ambit.

The court concluded that in making the cross-border crypto transfer, Leo Cash & Carry did not contravene either the currency payment rule or the capital export rule, and it set aside the Reserve Bank’s forfeiture order.

We were informed by the Bank that it has been granted leave to appeal against the Standard Bank decision directly to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), suspending the high court decision pending the outcome of the appeal. It therefore remains to be seen whether the decision and reasoning of the high court will be upheld or struck down. As of the date of this article, the date of the SCA appeal has yet to be set.

However, the Standard Bank decision highlighted a major gap in crypto regulations. It is therefore possible that the regulations will be amended such that the currency payment rule and/or the capital export rule apply to a cross-border crypto transfer, similar to what happened regarding IP rights following the Oilwell decision.

• Swart, Griessel and Laskov are directors, and Lutuli an associate, at Werksmans Attorneys.