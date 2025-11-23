LETTER: Calls for Ramaphosa to go misplaced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to news reports over the past week some members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) want the president to resign or step down (“Enemies dream, but Ramaphosa is enjoying his presidential role”, November 21).

Is it really necessary to remind the ANC that for two weeks after the May 2024 elections there was no government in place in South Africa? If Ramaphosa had not come up with the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), any talk about the ANC and its structural formations would have long died, and there would have been no NEC to decide who our president should be. Ramaphosa saved the country from a catastrophe.

Unfortunately, some in the ANC have still not accepted that their powers to govern unilaterally died with the 2024 election outcome. It would make more sense if the present government, the GNU, the only legitimate government we have, was calling for his resignation.

Until the next elections show who the next president should be the ANC can no longer decide for the citizens of SA when Ramaphosa should vacate the Union Buildings.

Frankly, we are tired of the ANC’s shenanigans. We need peace and stability in our country for it to prosper.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

