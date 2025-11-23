LETTER: G20 fails unskilled sovereign states

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Daniel Eloff’s article (“Exit homeless as stage cleared for G20 performative politics”, November 21) refers.

I see the G20 as a symptom of an age in which (incompetent or just too poor and unskilled) sovereign states were seduced by the idea of outsourcing all the areas they couldn’t manage to global organisations to essentially do the work for them.

This has failed. And in the meantime the world has also changed — back to how things always were. Those states competent enough to do things themselves are now doing so, by themselves.

They are bypassing ineffective globalist talk shops to cut bilateral deals, working one on one with the countries and economies that matter to them.

This is also why the US is not participating in the Johannesburg G20 summit.

Stuart Meyer

Via BusinessLIVE

