LETTER: Pretoria’s G20 refusal may have done irreparable damage to US ties

Thando Maeko’s article refers (“SA and US discuss G20 participation as world leaders arrive in Joburg”, November 21).

So, according to presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa “will not hand over to a chargé d’affaires”.

This is folie de grandeur and arrogance unbounded, and an immense risk to South Africa’s national interest. It takes the rupture in bilateral relations to a level that may be beyond repair.

Marc Dillard is no junior diplomat. He is a highly experienced officer of the US senior foreign service with personal rank of minister-counsellor and happens to head a superpower’s diplomatic representation in SA.

He was designated by the US president to represent the US at the G20 closing session. It is not for South Africa to quibble.

Meanwhile, the South African Table Grape Industry is appealing to the US trade representative for the same relief from tariffs for South African table grapes as President Donald Trump has just granted to certain agricultural products from all countries, including South Africa (“Grape industry to make urgent plea to US for tariff relief”, November 20).

The latest spat will be most unwelcome from the perspective of South Africa’s table grape producers and not conducive to the envisaged discussions with the US trade representative.

This renewed spat risks running the country to the abyss.

Francois Theron

Via BusinessLIVE

