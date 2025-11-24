DAVID MAHLOBO: Emfuleni’s water crisis demands a new response

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last Friday we launched a special purpose vehicle, the Vaal Corporation Water Utility, that marks a decisive and defining moment in our collective journey towards rebuilding and restoring water and sanitation infrastructure in the Emfuleni local municipality.

South Africa’s democratic era has always understood this profound truth: the struggle for water is a struggle for dignity. It is a struggle for equality, for economic and social justice, and for the developmental path promised by our constitution. When a community is denied reliable water and sanitation, it is denied the foundation upon which health, opportunity and progress are built.

For far too long the community of Emfuleni has lived with what no South African should ever endure: collapsing water infrastructure, failing sanitation systems, polluted rivers and the daily uncertainty of whether clean water will reach their homes. These failures have caused frustration, despair and at times even hopelessness. And yet through it all the people of Emfuleni have remained resilient.

This is not the Emfuleni they deserve. It is not Africa we are building. The launch of the Vaal Corporation Water Utility thus represents not only an administrative reform but also a moral commitment to restore dignity, rebuild trust and create a future that was promised by our 1994 democratic breakthrough.

Our country is among the most water-scarce nations in the world. Climate change, population growth and aging infrastructure are intensifying our vulnerabilities. While South Africa maintains a national balance between supply and demand, this balance is precarious and in some regions it is already fracturing.

We have seen this in Cape Town during the near-Day Zero crisis, in Nelson Mandela Bay and now in parts of Gauteng where high demand and infrastructure delays strain the system. Around the world, cities such as Chennai, São Paulo, Jakarta and Mexico City have learnt painfully that water insecurity can bring a city to its knees.

Nationally, the picture is sobering: 73% of water services authorities that have been assessed fall into the poor or critical categories. Safe drinking water has declined in several regions and wastewater treatment failures continue to contaminate rivers — the arteries of our ecosystems, agriculture and communities.

Against this backdrop, Emfuleni’s challenges are not isolated. They are a warning of what can happen if structural reform does not take root across the country. In Emfuleni non-revenue water — water that is lost before it reaches consumers — has spiralled to an alarming 75%.

Billing and revenue systems have deteriorated and municipal debt has grown unsustainably. Sewage spills have polluted the Vaal River system and damaged the social and economic life of the region.

These failures did not emerge overnight. They stem from a deeper institutional weakness: a governance model for water services in many municipalities that has simply become unfit for purpose. Fragmented accountability, underinvestment, financial mismanagement and legislation that does not easily permit intervention have perpetuated a cycle of decline.

We cannot keep doing more of the same and expect different results. The establishment of this special purpose vehicle is therefore a watershed moment and a turning point both for Emfuleni and for South Africa’s broader water sector reforms.

This is not a bailout. It is not a quick fix. It is a bold structural reform grounded in the principles of a capable and developmental state. It introduces a professionally run, ring-fenced water services provider; transparent governance and clear lines of responsibility; modern technical and operational systems; effective revenue management and reinvestment; as well as infrastructure rehabilitation guided by engineering expertise, not political expedience

It is an intervention that aligns directly with the Water Services Amendment Bill and the second phase of Operation Vulindlela, which require the separation of water services authorities and providers. This shift is widely supported by experts, the National Treasury and our own department. This is the kind of reform that restores public confidence and ensures long-term sustainability.

But the government alone cannot succeed. Water security is a shared responsibility. For the Vaal Corporation Water Utility to succeed partnership must become a way of life in Emfuleni and across our nation. Residents must protect infrastructure, report illegal connections and embrace responsible water use. Vandalism and theft are not victimless acts. They directly undermine service delivery and impoverish communities.

Business must recognise that water reliability is essential for investment, growth and jobs. Labour must continue to champion professionalism and safety in the sector. Faith communities, NGOs and civic organisations have played an important role in raising awareness and holding institutions accountable. Their voices remain essential in safeguarding public interest.

Our youth must seize opportunities in engineering, environmental science, public administration and innovation. They are the future custodians of our water resources. They are the ones who will carry the responsibility to ensure that never again must a community face the indignity that Emfuleni has endured.

The launch of the Vaal Corporation Water Utility is not the end. It is the beginning of a long journey of repair that will require discipline, unity and persistence. There will be challenges. There will be disruptions. But together, as government, communities, labour, civil society and business, we will rebuild Emfuleni pipe by pipe, pump station by pump station, river by river. And one day, when the taps run reliably, when the Vaal River flows cleanly again and when dignity is restored to every household, we will be able to say: “This is the Emfuleni we built together”.

Let this special purpose vehicle mark the beginning of a new era of accountability, partnership and hope. It is an era where no community is left behind. An era where water becomes not a daily struggle, but a guarantee of dignity for all. Let us walk this path together for Emfuleni, for Gauteng and for the promise of a free and democratic SA that will restore dignity to all its citizens.

• Mahlobo is deputy water & sanitation minister.