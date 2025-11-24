FANIE JOUBERT AND DARYL SWANEPOEL: SA needs to rethink threshold for old age grants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Few policies have done more to fight poverty in South Africa than the old age grant, because for millions of older citizens it is the difference between dignity and destitution.

And yet, as the country grapples with the fiscal risks of rising longevity, one question is unavoidable: should South Africa raise the age at which citizens qualify for this grant?

According to a new analysis by the Inclusive Society Institute (ISI), increasing the old age grant eligibility age from 60 to 65, phased in over five years from 2026, could generate substantial fiscal relief.

The numbers are striking, showing that in 2024 about 4.1-million people drew the grant at a cost of R106.8bn to the state, with projections that this could rise to R131bn by 2027/28. According to our analysis, expenditure items that are especially susceptible to longevity risk include pensions (that is, old age grant payments), healthcare and long-term care. Among these, old age grants account for roughly 60% of the estimated expenditure shock linked to longevity, which makes this a significant driver of future budget pressures.

The fiscal case

Demographic data indicates that in 2024 South Africa had nearly 24.6-million people aged over 60, and that one in three of them, or about 8.6-million individuals, were 60-64 years old. Assuming a similar age dispersion of old age grant recipients would mean that excluding this group from grant eligibility would immediately reduce the state’s obligations related to this expenditure item by about 30%.

Modelling in the report shows that phasing in a higher qualifying age would save an average of R25bn annually in 2026-30, amounting to R126.1bn over the five-year period. Expressed as a share of government expenditure, this adjustment trims the fiscal shock of longevity from 0.5 of a percentage point to 0.3 per year.

Beyond 2030 the gap widens further, because by 2030 under the base scenario old age grant costs climb to R154.5bn. Under the adjusted scenario they remain almost flat at R108.1bn. The long-term effect is a noticeable and persistent deviation between the two fiscal paths, creating room for reallocation of scarce resources.

Social trade-offs

The fiscal logic is compelling, but social justice cannot be ignored. Raising the qualifying age by five years would in effect exclude millions of poor, often vulnerable South Africans from a vital safety net during their early 60s.

Unlike in high-income countries, where people in their early 60s often have access to private pensions or well-paying jobs, many South Africans enter their 60s after a lifetime of informal or precarious work, so for them the old age grant is not just an income supplement; it is the only stable income they will ever have.

Critics also argue that delaying access risks deepening inequality, since women, who often shoulder unpaid care responsibilities and have lower lifetime earnings, would be disproportionately affected. Raising the age could also increase pressure on other grants, such as the child support grant, as multi-generational households adjust to a gap in income.

Balanced approach

The question that arises is, therefore, what is the responsible path forward? Policymakers should avoid framing this sensitive and emotionally charged debate as a binary choice between fiscal prudence and social justice. Instead, they will have to explore transitional strategies that will mitigate harm while still achieving savings.

Possible approaches include:

Phased implementation with exceptions. As our analysis suggests, a gradual increase will serve to avoid abrupt shocks, and policymakers could further soften the blow by exempting particularly vulnerable groups, such as those with disabilities.

Expanding employment options for older workers. Raising the grant age makes little sense if people in their early 60s cannot find work, so there should be incentives for employers to retain or hire older workers.

Strengthening contributory retirement schemes. To reduce dependence on the old age grant, the state could accelerate reforms that broaden participation in private retirement savings, thereby ensuring that fewer citizens arrive at age 60 with no savings at all.

Targeted social protection. Instead of universal exclusion, South Africa could design a means-tested support for those aged 60–64 who demonstrably have no other income.

The Treasury has already confirmed that “there are no planned changes” to the old age grant age of 60, which reflects the political sensitivity of the issue. Therefore, any attempt to raise the threshold will encounter fierce resistance from advocacy groups and communities that rely heavily on grants.

However, political expediency cannot forever override fiscal arithmetic, and with debt projected to surpass 90% of GDP by the 2040s under longevity pressures, something must give. The old age grant’s sheer weight in the expenditure basket makes it impossible to ignore.

Necessary, difficult conversation

Longevity is a triumph of progress, but it also reshapes the social contract. South Africa cannot indefinitely sustain a system where one in three elderly beneficiaries starts drawing grants from the age of 60, while the working-age population struggles with mass unemployment and a narrow tax base.

Raising the old age grant qualifying age is not a silver bullet — it is a deeply complex reform with painful trade-offs. Yet the fiscal stakes are too high to dismiss and the conversation must begin now and not in the midst of a debt crisis.

The real challenge for policymakers is to design a reform that preserves the dignity of older South Africans while restoring fiscal sustainability. If done carefully, raising the age could be part of a broader strategy that turns longevity from a looming liability into a manageable, even positive, feature of SA’s future.

• Dr Joubert is author of the Inclusive Society Institute’s soon to be published report: ‘The impact of longevity on the fiscal sustainability in South Africa’. Swanepoel is the institute’s CEO.