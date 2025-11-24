LETTER: Joburg can do cleanliness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the final day of the G20 summit unfolded, Johannesburg seemed transformed — clean streets, repaired lights, swept pavements and improved service visibility. This sudden efficiency proves that the City of Johannesburg can deliver when it chooses to.

But therein lies the real crisis. For years residents in townships, suburbs and informal settlements have been told the city lacks resources, capacity or manpower to maintain consistent services. Yet within days in advance of hosting global leaders, the same city produced precisely the level of cleanliness communities have been pleading for.

This raises a fundamental question: why is world-class service delivery reserved for international guests while residents endure daily neglect? The mayor has promised that service delivery will continue beyond the summit. However, history warns us to be sceptical. Past global events — from the World Cup to international conferences — brought short-term cosmetic fixes, only for the city to slide back into decay once the media left.

The G20 made a big deal of equality; Johannesburg must now demonstrate it. Townships are not decoration zones. Suburbs are not afterthoughts. Every community deserves the same attention the inner city received last week.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

