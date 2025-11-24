LETTER: SA did itself proud at G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To me, the key takeaways from the G20 included:

South Africa is a worthy player on the global stage, despite challenges similar to those faced by most countries;

The South Africa brand featuredpositively on the world stage;

The people of the Rainbow Nation, with the DNA of most of the participating countries running through their veins, remain our biggest asset;

If there are only adults in the room, the focus is on real issues and not on side shows;

There is no place for ultra-nationalism and isolationism in a globalised world;

The size of your economy is not the only measure of your global standing and influence;

Multilateralism is alive and well;

The spirit of ubuntu — I am because you are — ran like a golden thread through proceedings;

President Cyril Ramaphosa performed like a statesman among equals on the global stage, not inhibited by the limitations of local political realities; and

The G20 is hailed as a huge success by all participants.

Dawie Jacobs

Pretoria

