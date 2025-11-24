LETTER: Scrutinise business rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost six months ago I suggested a path to regulatory reform in SA: “The national government must commission fine-grained assessments of the extent to which each statute, and its subordinate regulations and directives, at all levels of government, inhibit productivity increases in both the public and private sectors” (“How to create a decent society, May 28).

However, the extent to which any such public comment is likely to inform public policy is, in the nature of things, largely dependent on the status of the contributors. It is thus pleasing that Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala recently stated that SA “could definitely benefit from a review and modernisation of our business regulation to make sure benefits outweigh cost, and to make it easier to start and run small and medium enterprises” (“Outdated rules weigh heavily on business”, November 19). Amen to that.

It is also critical that any such reviews examine business regulation on a case-by-case basis. A micro approach is essential, as is the involvement of industries and others affected by each statute in the process. A regulatory reform model is available in the Australian National Competition Policy.

Adapted to contemporary South African conditions, this would repay handsomely detailed study by the government, NGOs, think tanks and all other contributors to the economy. Hopefully such serious consideration should not take another six months.

Dr Doug Blackmur

Table View

