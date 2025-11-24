LETTER: Trump destroys the purposes of world bodies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.

I read Francois Theron’s comments with dismay and disbelief (“Pretoria’s G20 refusal may have done irreparable damage to US ties,” November 23).

The tariff regime imposed by US President Donald Trump on the world’s economies flies in the face of the spirit of free trade and negates the missions of world bodies such as the IMF, the World Bank and the World Trade Organisation.

It is noteworthy that Trump has reduced some tariffs after the Republican Party suffered crushing losses in the US elections for governors in New Jersey and Virginia.

The US used to be the leader of democratic nations, with significant influence, but this reputation has been significantly impaired by Trump’s short-sighted foreign policy.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to bdletters@bdfm.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​