LUKE FELTHAM: In praise of institutional memory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Business Day has always been a publication that prides on not just reporting the news, but contextualising it.

This column slot has a fabled legacy behind it. The Business Day editor has, for as long as many of the veterans in the newsroom can remember, written a Monday missive to set the stage for the week. The tone, content and frequency — biweekly or, for the brave, weekly — has differed, but its spirit has remained the same.

It’s a ritual worth embracing. Not to bow to tradition for the sake of it, but because it is one of a collection of idiosyncrasies that make Business Day more than just the title of a newspaper. More than just a business or organisation.

I was obviously well aware of the publication’s strong reputation when I arrived this month. But it has still been eye-opening to see just how much it means to so many people. Erstwhile editors, old staff, loyal subscribers, to say nothing about the exceptional current staff complement.

When a name is elevated so highly in our collective imagination and is embedded in our democracy, it becomes an institution. Perhaps no other word is so nebulous and pliable, and yet critical in our lives.

We understand institutions to be anything from the immortal fish and chip shop on the community corner, to state apparatuses that employ thousands and influence the lives of millions. In both cases they are indispensable to the people they serve.

This is not a novel idea. Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson were awarded the Nobel prize in economics last year for elucidating the relationship between political institutions and economic growth. At the risk of simplifying decades of research, the three have made a compelling case for why nations have thrived or failed on the strength of their institutional infrastructure.

Few are so acutely aware of that reality as us living in South Africa. We watched ambition crumble to apathy as our institutions were systematically captured or mismanaged in the 2010s. Immeasurable damage was wrought in only a few years, creating the perception that our trajectory has shifted into reverse.

Hope is now peeking above the trenches again. There is a palpable sense that Africa’s largest economy is now demanding to be a global player once more. That is testament to our institutions. Not just political — which is a far more complicated picture — but business, legal, economic and media.

It’s all playing out in a global moment in which the criticism of traditional institutions is as vociferous as it has ever been. US President Donald Trump won his first term on the promise that he would “drain the swamp” — his parlance for returning Washington institutions to the people who felt ostracised by them.

His second term has been characterised by an interrogation of those that underpin the world order as we know it. Or, perhaps more accurately, he has been happy to undermine them in service of his transactional strategy. Again, we are all too aware: the pall of American censure has lingered over Joburg’s G20 weekend and caused more disruption than the Gripen jets flying above us ever could.

“Multilateralism in crisis” is a refrain that is very much in vogue. In truth, criticisms have perpetually bubbled. From the unquestionable biases of International Criminal Court prosecutions to the skewed, unilateral decision-making of the UN Security Council.

Part of the G20 host’s own agenda going into the weekend has been to promote an inclusive global dispensation and revisit the practices of institutions such as the IMF. These questions represent complex issues that require nuanced discussions.

It is the media’s job to facilitate them. Which makes its practitioners — and the institutional memory that fuels them — vital to any freethinking society. Our quirks, norms and traditions can seem peculiar to the outsider, but they all form vital tools of the craft.

That is where the media steps in, taking us full circle to the institution that unearthed this rabbit hole: Business Day. It has always been a publication that prides itself on using those tools to not just report the news but contextualise it. That will remain true no matter whose byline sits above this column.

• Feltham is Business Day editor-in-chief.