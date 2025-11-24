PHILIP SHORT: The US and world’s economic resilience rests on top 10% of American earners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shoppers make their purchases at Toys 'R' Us in New York, US. The US consumer boom is being propped up mainly by the wealthiest 10%, creating a fragile, stock-market-dependent foundation for future growth that could unravel quickly if equity markets or the labour market weaken, says the writer.

The American consumer, a major driver of global economic growth, has remained surprisingly resilient during a tough year for the US economy. However, deeper analysis shows that the top 10% of earners — households earning at least $250,000 annually — are the main drivers of this sustained spending. They now represent 49.2% of total consumer expenditure, a record high since record-keeping began in 1989, compared with just 36% 30 years ago.

For global investors this concentration represents both the key to understanding the recent record-breaking, multi-year stock market rally and what is becoming a substantial vulnerability, creating a potentially fragile foundation for future growth.

Several US CEOs are drawing attention to the unexpected resilience in consumer behaviour. Card payment data from Visa and Mastercard through October reflects sustained transaction volumes. Services spending in particular has remained robust, with affluent consumers driving growth in categories such as luxury travel and high-end goods.

Despite this evidence of still-robust consumer spending among the wealthy, global investors are concerned that the US is increasingly relying on its wealthiest citizens for the country’s economic health, creating a fragile foundation for future growth.

The main concern is that wealthy households have a large portion of their wealth in stocks, and with US stock markets near record highs this has kept their spending strong. According to Bank of America, in the second quarter of this year, households in the top 20% by income owned an average $1.6m in stocks and mutual funds, which is more than 10 times the $130,000 held by the next income group. When the S&P 500 increases 15% year on year, as it did in the third quarter, these gains often surpass annual salary raises and continue to boost spending.

Consumer spending, making up about 70% of US economic output, is the main link between rising asset prices and broader economic activity. However, this growth model, driven by consumption, faces growing challenges that should worry investors with international portfolios. The long-term viability of present spending habits is becoming increasingly doubtful for several reasons.

The labour market, a driver of consumer confidence, is showing clear signs of decline. Job creation in the US has slowed to levels usually seen during recessions. Even more concerning is that there are now 7.4-million unemployed Americans, compared with just 7.2-million available jobs, the first time since 2021 that labour demand has dipped below supply. This change led the Federal Reserve to resume interest rate cuts, with markets expecting further reductions before the end of the year.

Second, household financial buffers are shrinking. The personal savings rate fell to 4.6% in August, the lowest point of the year, and below the higher rates that previously acted as a cushion earlier in the economic cycle. Pandemic-era savings have mostly been used up, and Bank of America data shows that after-tax wage growth for lower-income households has slowed considerably throughout 2025.

These households, though they make up a smaller share of total spending, have a higher marginal propensity to consume, meaning their cutbacks could have a larger effect on overall demand.

Third, credit stress indicators are flashing warning signals. Student loan delinquencies have increased since the resumption of repayment obligations, while credit card and car loan delinquency rates remain higher than pandemic lows. Though affluent households still have borrowing capacity, with their credit card debt below 2019 levels, the same cannot be said for middle- and lower-income groups, whose debt burdens have surpassed pre-pandemic totals.

The worldwide effects of a US consumer slowdown would be significant and widespread. Export-driven economies in East Asia, Germany and Mexico would encounter immediate headwinds from decreased American import demand. Commodity exporters would experience price drops as US consumption of oil and industrial products weakened. Corporate earnings, especially in cyclical and consumer discretionary sectors, would likely face downward revisions, probably leading to defensive portfolio shifts worldwide.

Perhaps most critically, a sharp decline in equity markets, which is the wealth effect that supports affluent consumption, could quickly turn this slowdown into something more serious.

• Short is global portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.