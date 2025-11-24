PODCAST: The G20 shines a light on the global hunger problem

About 720-million people experienced hunger in 2024, and 2.6-billion were unable to afford healthy diets. It is this reality that compelled the G20 leaders to highlight global food insecurity challenges in their declaration.
Countries can explore many interventions to resolve this challenge, from improving agricultural productivity to easing trade. Listen to the podcast for details.
