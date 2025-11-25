LETTER: Power dynamics in global relations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I see Francois Theron is at it again, prophesying “rupture beyond repair” to South Africa-US bilateral relations because of our “unbounded arrogance” in declining to hand over the G20 presidency to American charge d’affaires Marc Dillard (“Pretoria’s G20 refusal may have done irreparable damage to US ties”, November 23).

Dillard, we are given to believe, is no junior diplomat. Moreover, he represents a superpower. South Africa, we are admonished, is not to quibble.

No matter that in the 25-year history of the G20 no handover of the presidency has been made to anyone less than the head of state or head of government. No matter that President Donald Trump’s reasons for boycotting the G20 were a tissue of egregious lies pillorying South Africa for imaginary human rights abuses. No matter that when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House in May (with Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Johann Rupert in tow), Trump accused him of perpetuating a genocide against, er….white Afrikaners, presumably by forcing them to produce award-winning wines until their livers give out.

None of this is apparently relevant. They are big. We are small. We must suck it up, bend the knee and tug our forelocks, then perhaps they’ll buy some of our grapes. Power must always be submitted to. The weak must kowtow to the strong. Give in and the bully will be appeased. He’ll go easy on you after this.

Some of us learnt the inadvisability of this approach around grade 2 or 3, while those who didn’t had a hard time of it behind the bike sheds for the rest of junior school. As for Trump specifically, if you think this is a winning strategy with him, then you just haven’t been paying attention. He’s not called Taco for nothing.

Simon Rhoades

Vredehoek

