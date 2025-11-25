LETTER: Where was Xi?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After hours of self-important agonising over every word the G20 declaration is released. Success! (“Ramaphosa points to an ‘overwhelming consensus’ for a G20 declaration,” November 22).

But is success measured by the hugging, crying or the number of times “ubuntu”, “inequality” and “inclusiveness” are mentioned? Is it too much to ask what, if any, the practical outcomes were?

It should be clear by now that individual countries sign virtuous declarations with no intention of being bound by anything against their interests

Sunday was the big day; Monday was the afterparty of backslapping and self-congratulation, but it is Tuesday as I write this, and it is all already off the news and forgotten.

We know US President Donald Trump had his own self-serving reasons not to attend, but is it a surprise that Xi Jinping, running a grown-up country in which development, education and technological advance successfully take precedence over the jargon of the multilateral industry, had better things to do?

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

