NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Solar’s broken promise

Dateline: November 20 2027

Solar power is brilliant. It keeps getting cheaper and more efficient. It’s quick and easy to install and integrate into existing power networks. Mostly. But the best thing about solar is its ability to scale.

You can use a portable solar panel to charge your phone. Or combine it with a small power station and you can run your fridge while camping. You can cover your roof with panels and run your whole house on solar, even charge your car. And businesses, factories and malls can all contribute space to harness “free” energy from the sun.

China is the poster child for large-scale solar plants. In the last seven years it has added more than 1,000GW of solar capacity. It has robots that install a panel every 40 seconds and drones to keep them clean. That enormous scale is difficult to match anywhere else, as the panels are all made in China too.

But that’s where the promise fails. We were told that solar was going to replace fossil fuels and nuclear. Turns out China has increased both, because you can’t run the world’s biggest manufacturing economy on solar alone, not even with batteries.

And don’t even think of trying it in Scotland. Twice your solar capacity in batteries won’t do much in two weeks of continuous rain. Spain also found out the hard way a few years ago that if you run your grid on 78% solar without enough inertia in the system, one small trip can bring the whole thing down, countrywide.

Don’t get me wrong, solar is the future, especially for households, most businesses and microgrids. But for real utility-scale reliability and cost efficiency, you need enough traditional baseload to back it up, and keep it honest.

/First published in Mindbullets November 20 2025.

Solar loses its shine

‘Renewables’ is a dirty word

Dateline: September 26 2027

Solar power has been the poster child for the renewable energy industry for the past two decades. Costs have declined by 90%, efficiencies have almost doubled, and utility-scale as well as rooftop installations have surged worldwide. But it seems that solar’s day in the sun is fading fast.

The reason can be summed up in two words: renewable and sustainable. Although energy from sunlight is infinitely renewable on a daily basis, solar panels are not. They degrade over time, eventually needing to be replaced. Add to that the hundreds of thousands of panels that have been destroyed by hailstorms, tornadoes and accidents, and you have an enormous waste disposal problem. Recycling old panels just isn’t feasible because, you know, money.

And as for being sustainable … almost all silicon solar panels these days are made in China, using mainly fossil fuels for production and shipping. To say nothing of the toxic chemicals involved, or the impact of mining for the metals and minerals that are essential to high-grade photovoltaics. Solar power may be clean, but its supply chain is anything but.

To make matters worse, lithium batteries for solar storage and electric cars have an even shorter life than panels, with similar recycling problems and a far bigger eco footprint on the production side. Disposal of dead batteries is becoming a costly nightmare for “renewables” companies as environmental legislation bites. Battery producers are obliged to take back expired units, significantly increasing the levelised cost of battery storage for new projects. And shipping heavy batteries uses a lot of diesel.

Don’t get me wrong; solar panels and lithium batteries have revolutionised the energy sector, powering microgrids and enabling an “energy internet” of distributed power producers and consumers. Just don’t call them renewables. That’s a dirty word.

/First published in Mindbullets September 28 2023.