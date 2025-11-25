TREVOR OERTEL: SA’s wildlife is not a Western moral project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The replacement of Dion George as forestry, fisheries and environment minister marks the end of a brief but damaging chapter for conservation in our country. His tenure, though short-lived, was marked by an alarming drift away from not only South Africa’s globally respected sustainable use model, but also from DA policy.

The South African conservation model is grounded in science, pragmatism and the lived realities of those who coexist with wildlife, not a shallow ideology driven by foreign animal rights interests and personal bias.

The DA has always supported a sustainable wildlife economy and views the wildlife sector as a significant potential source of job creation and rural economic development in South Africa. The DA’s policy is consistent with the general principle of using biological resources sustainably and minimising adverse effects on biological diversity.

Some key aspects of the DA’s approach to a sustainable wildlife economy include:

Community empowerment: the DA emphasises that local communities should be central to developing the biodiversity economy. This approach aims to provide economic opportunities that encourage conservation and reduce conflicts like poaching and illegal harvesting.

Combating illegal trade: the DA supports strong measures against environmental crimes, including the illegal wildlife trade.

Sustainable use: the DA recognises that the sustainable use of wildlife resources (including nature-based tourism and hunting tourism, where legally and sustainably managed) can be a powerful economic engine, especially in rural areas where jobs are scarce.

The “DA policy on natural resources: environmental affairs, fisheries, water management and mineral resources” even brushes on the potential of a legal sustainable rhino horn trade, something Dr George has opposed and has been outspoken on.

The policy states: “Legalising the trade of rhino horn is one suggested policy response that could be instituted as an attempt to reduce the illegal killing of rhinos. It would have the added benefit of earning revenue for both state conservation authorities and private rhino owners that could be used to improve the protection of rhinos and for the expansion of the rhino population. If the legalisation of trade was pursued, the mechanisms and legal framework that would be required to support this would have to be of the highest order.”

Failure of ideology over science

Dr George, like his predecessor, the ANC’s Barbara Creecy, has surrounded himself with radical animal rights activists and organisations whose emotive, unscientific narratives have repeatedly undermined conservation across Africa.

Dion George’s short tenure harmed South African conservation by prioritising foreign-driven animal-rights ideology over the country’s proven, science-based sustainable-use model,says the writer. (gallo)

Instead of consulting with our nation’s ecologists, wildlife economists or communities that depend on wildlife-based economies, he chose to pander to activist dogma, undoing years of progress and costing South Africa millions in lost revenue, jobs and wildlife that our constitution obliges us to pr o tect.

In a media statement of October 30, “South Africa reaffirming opposition to the ivory and rhino horn trade”, Dr George declared that “our duty is to protect our wildlife, not to profit from their destruction”. This revealed precisely the problem — a complete misunderstanding of how conservation works in Africa. Wildlife must pay its way to survive.

The Southern African model, a global success story, has proven that sustainable utilisation, including regulated hunting, trade and wildlife ranching, not only protects species but restores habitat. Over 21-million hectares of former agricultural land have been rewilded in South Africa alone under this model.

Captive lion industry — a success story

One of the most egregious examples of this ideological blindness is the war against South Africa’s captive lion industry. The closure of this sector, announced by Dr George as if it were a triumph of morality, is in fact a devastating blow to both conservation and economics. If he were not so emotionally hamstrung by the false animal rights rhetoric of “canned hunting”, an immoral practice he of all people should know is illegal in South Africa, we should be celebrating and congratulating ourselves on a conservation success story.

Wildlife must pay its way to survive.

South Africa’s captive-bred lions represent the most genetically diverse and healthiest population of lions on Earth. Their existence ensures that lions, one of Africa’s most iconic predators, will not vanish on our watch. Yet activists and their political allies have vilified this success because it offends their emotional sensitivities.

We are constantly told that captive lions hold “no conservation value”. If that were truly the case, why then do these same activists and organisations spend so much time, money and media effort attacking the sector? Why does the international animal rights lobby raise millions each year on the back of these so-called “worthless” lions?

How many have berated the captive breeding and hunting of scimitar-horned oryx, a species that became extinct in the wild in 2000? The same hunting estates in Texas that kept the species alive are now instrumental in the re-introduction of scimitar-horned oryx into their former range countries.

When wildlife has value, it lives; when it does not, it dies.

The 2,000-strong white rhino herd of John Hume is being used to supplement white rhino populations in Africa as well as seed stock to establish new populations. Will today’s defamed lion breeders be Africa’s champions tomorrow as disappearing habitat, poaching, TB and human wildlife conflict erode Africa’s lion numbers?

South Africa’s animal welfare laws are robust and among the most stringent in the world. Yet despite thousands of lions being bred and farmed responsibly, there have been very few prosecutions for animal cruelty. Isolated incidents of poor management, which exist in every industry, should never be the basis for outlawing an entire, valuable, sustainable farming sector.

If that were the standard, livestock farming, pet ownership and even parenting would be at risk of prohibition, since all have regrettably seen cases of abuse.

The tragic legacy of political moralism

Dr George’s Rio de Janeiro address of November 4, probably his swansong, was emblematic of the problem. Delivered in lofty moral tones, it spoke of “poacher’s moons”, “shared duty” and “hope in darkness”, yet ignored the harsh realities faced by rural Africans living alongside dangerous game. His speech, full of poetic flourish, offered nothing of substance for the people or wildlife of Africa.

While Dr George was grandstanding on global stages, real conservation on the ground was suffering. Communities lost income, private reserves lost incentives to maintain wildlife, and South Africa’s reputation as a leader in sustainable use was eroded, all to appease Western donors and foreign NGOs that have no stake in our ecosystems.

Chance for restoration

In the light of this, we warmly welcome the appointment of Willie Aucamp as minister. We can only hope he takes inspiration from the legacy of the late Edna Molewa, whose leadership, integrity and understanding of sustainable use earned South Africa international respect.

Aucamp has an opportunity, and indeed a duty, to rebuild what ideological posturing has damaged. To restore science-based policy, to re-engage with communities and to reaffirm South Africa’s sovereignty over its natural resources.

South Africa’s wildlife is not a Western moral project; it is an African heritage. Our lions, elephants, rhinos and all our wild creatures exist today not because of bans, but because of use. They survive where they are valued. They thrive where they bring benefit.

We would urge Aucamp to reject the failed moralism of his predecessors and to embrace once again the principle that made South Africa a global conservation leader. When wildlife has value, it lives; when it does not, it dies.

The time has come to put aside rhetoric, to silence the slogans, and to return to what works: science, sustainability and sovereignty.

• Oertel is an executive committee member of the Sustainable Use Coalition of Southern Africa.

