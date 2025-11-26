HEATH MUCHENA: Why central banks can’t print confidence forever

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The market is humming a song it doesn’t understand. Prices are high, volatility is low and investors are convinced that central banks have mastered the art of balance.

But what looks like stability may actually be exhaustion. After two years of rate hikes and balance sheet runoff, the financial system isn’t collapsing; it’s quietly suffocating. Liquidity isn’t vanishing in a crash. It’s fading like air from a slow leak.

A modern economy doesn’t run on cash in circulation; it runs on the reserves in the banking system. Those reserves are the lubricant that lets trades clear, loans settle and funding markets breathe.

But that cushion has thinned dramatically. Quantitative tightening has pulled cash from the system, while enormous Treasury issuance has absorbed what’s left. Money market funds contain mountains of short-term bills, but the banks that form the system’s core are running lean.

The signs are subtle. Repo rates edge higher. Banks borrow closer to the top of the Federal Reserve’s range. The central bank’s “standing repo facility” — the safety valve meant for emergencies — is seeing more activity. It’s the kind of tension you only feel when you know where to look.

Too much debt, too little cash

Fiscal and monetary policy are now pulling in opposite directions. Washington keeps spending to sustain growth, while the Fed continues tightening to contain it. The government’s deficit is ballooning and a growing share of that deficit goes toward interest payments. That money flows right back into the economy, fuelling demand just as the Fed tries to cool it.

This tug-of-war is unsustainable. When the state becomes the largest borrower and payer of interest, policy stops being about inflation or growth. It becomes about keeping the machine funded. The result is a new form of fiscal dominance: the central bank drains liquidity, the government floods the bond market and somewhere in between the private sector runs short of oxygen.

The dollar’s shadow

Every tightening cycle eventually spills beyond borders. The dollar is still the world’s financial language and when it becomes scarce global funding markets start to stutter. Foreign borrowers rush to cover dollar positions, driving the currency higher and tightening conditions further.

You won’t see it in the stock charts or GDP data. It shows up in the small print — repo spreads widening, cross-currency swaps turning expensive and emerging markets quietly struggling to roll debt. This is how liquidity crises begin: not with panic, but with silence.

The next pivot

The Fed understands the danger. It has seen this movie before. In 2019 a sudden spike in repo rates forced it to reverse course. This time, it’s moving pre-emptively. Quantitative tightening is expected to end soon and balance sheet growth will quietly resume. Officials will call it a “technical adjustment” but the reality is simpler: the system is running out of cash.

The expansion won’t be dramatic. No trillion-dollar injections, no emergency meetings. Just a slow drip of liquidity designed to keep the pipes from freezing. But the symbolism matters. Once tightening ends markets will realise that the line between stability and fragility is thinner than it looked.

Faith as policy

Markets now run less on fundamentals and more on faith that liquidity will always return before the system breaks. It’s a comforting belief, but it’s also a trap. When everything depends on liquidity, stability becomes circular: the system stays calm only because everyone believes it will.

The illusion works until it doesn’t. And when the belief fades no narrative management can fill the gap.

The world isn’t out of money, but the money that keeps it functioning is vanishing where few are watching. What happens next won’t be a dramatic collapse; it will be a slow unravelling — the moment everyone realises the melody was borrowed time.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.