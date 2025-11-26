ISMAIL JOOSUB: Draft business bill sparks ‘BEE in disguise’ debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 Business Licensing Bill expands state control, embeds redress and preferential licensing, and raises concerns that it could act as “BEE in disguise.”

The public debate about the draft Business Licensing Bill of 2025 has rapidly coalesced around a provocative question: does the bill simply modernise South Africa’s outdated business licensing regime, or does it embed transformation objectives so deeply into the regulatory framework that it becomes, in effect, “BEE in disguise”?

To assess the truth of that characterisation, one must move beyond political shorthand and examine the bill’s text — clause by clause — to understand what it actually enables the state to do.

The bill repeals the Businesses Act of 1991 and replaces it with a far more expansive national licensing system. Whereas the 1991 act applied only to a narrow range of trades, the new bill introduces a powerful mechanism: the minister may, by notice in the gazette, designate any business undertaking within the functional areas of schedule 4 as requiring a licence.

This is a substantial shift. The bill does not list which businesses require licences; instead, it creates an ongoing executive process through which nearly any sector could be brought into the licensing net. By doing so, it greatly expands state discretion over entry into trade — a constitutionally protected activity under section 22 of the constitution, which guarantees the freedom of citizens to choose their trade, occupation or profession.

A major departure from the previous regime also appears in chapter 2, which introduces binding licensing principles. Among efficiency, suitability and good administration, the bill explicitly elevates “the principle of redress” as a central objective of the licensing system..

Under this principle, licensing authorities must redress past unjust business licensing practices, include persons and areas previously excluded, and create flexible systems specifically for informal settlements, former homelands and impoverished areas.

This is not rhetorical flavour or aspirational language; it is a statutory standard that provincial legislation and municipal by-laws must follow. So by embedding social and economic redress into the legal criteria governing market entry, the bill transforms licensing from a neutral administrative function into an instrument with redistributive purpose.

This transformation becomes even clearer when one examines the provisions for preferential licensing. The bill does not explicitly refer to “broad-based BEE”, race or racial quotas, yet clause 15 expressly authorises municipalities to create “preferential business licensing for small businesses”. Such preferences may include simplified or shortened application processes, reduced fees, assistance with applications, or fee waivers and suspensions.

In isolation, these tools are unremarkable; governments routinely assist small enterprises. But the redress principle in clause 9 provides the interpretive lens through which these preferences will be designed and applied. The bill’s key categories — “previously excluded persons” and “previously excluded areas” — are not defined. Their meaning is therefore left almost entirely to administrative discretion.

This discretion opens the door to preferences that in practice may track demographic categories associated with empowerment policy. Thus, the connection to BEE is not semantic — it flows from the bill’s structure, which combines a statutory duty to achieve redress with enabling provisions for preferential licensing.

This logic is reinforced in clause 16, one of the bill’s most consequential provisions. It permits municipalities, after consultation, to designate exclusive trading areas for small enterprises, define or alter their boundaries and determine how such areas may be supported. While the clause refers formally to enterprise size, the broader redress principle will inevitably inform decisions about which “small enterprises” are intended to benefit.

Exclusive zones, by definition, exclude certain traders. In township and peri-urban economies — where informal businesses employ millions — this power could have significant competitive and distributive consequences, especially if implemented unevenly across municipalities.

The bill also introduces a differentiated licensing regime for noncitizens. Under clause 8, foreign nationals may only be licensed if they hold a valid business visa or permit under the Immigration Act of 2002 or an asylum or refugee permit. Their licence expires automatically when their visa expires..

Hence, while the provision is formally neutral, it links business operation to immigration compliance and may result in heightened enforcement against foreign-owned informal businesses — an explicit policy concern referenced in the bill’s background memorandum.

Moreover, enforcement provisions are among the broadest seen in recent regulatory legislation. Under clauses 19-21, authorised officers may enter any nonresidential premises without a warrant if they reasonably suspect an unlicensed operation, require individuals to appear before them, issue compliance notices, confiscate and remove goods without a warrant and even close premises pending investigation.

Trading without a licence is an offence under clause 26 and is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment for a first conviction, 12 months for a second and 24 months for subsequent convictions (clause 27). Given long-documented patterns of disproportionate policing in townships and informal markets, these enforcement powers may fall hardest on the very micro-enterprises — the businesses — the bill claims to uplift.

A further major concern is administrative capacity. The bill presupposes that municipalities — many of which struggle to maintain basic service delivery — can receive and adjudicate millions of licence applications, maintain an updated business database, enforce compliance through trained officers and process appeals.

Yet over the past five years municipalities have incurred R1.08-trillion in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. It is therefore plausible that licensing backlogs, delays and inconsistencies will disproportionately affect small traders, erecting new barriers under the guise of regulatory uniformity.

The bill’s structure also raises constitutional questions. Section 22 protects the right to choose one’s trade, subject to regulation by law. While a general licensing system is permissible, it must be rational, proportionate and nonarbitrary. If the interpretive discretion granted under clauses 9, 15 or 16 results in the practical exclusion of certain businesses, constitutional review is likely.

Section 9 on equality is similarly relevant: preferential licensing may be valid under section 9(2), but only if it is properly targeted and clearly defined — conditions the bill’s open-ended definitions may not currently satisfy. Section 33 of the constitution guarantees just administrative action, raising concerns around warrantless entry, confiscation and on-the-spot sanctions.

Section 25 of the constitution, prohibiting arbitrary deprivation of property, may also be invoked if warrantless confiscation under clause 21 is exercised without adequate safeguards.

It is therefore necessary to return to the central question: is the bill “BEE in disguise”? The bill certainly does more than transformation. It seeks to create a national licensing framework, regulate foreign traders, standardise municipal practices, strengthen enforcement and build a centralised business licensing database.

But the critique is grounded in the text. Redress is a mandatory licensing principle. Preferential licensing is expressly authorised. Exclusive trading zones may be created. Key categories linked to redress are undefined, giving administrators broad interpretive power. Licensing thus becomes a tool not only of regulation but also of directed empowerment.

Whether this design is desirable is a separate debate. What is clear is that the claim of the bill being “BEE in disguise” is neither invented nor exaggerated. The bill embeds transformation objectives within the business licensing framework, even while avoiding explicit BBBEE terminology. Without clearer statutory limits, definitions and safeguards, the label will persist because it reflects the powers the bill actually confers.

The question, then, is not whether the bill contains transformation mechanisms — it does — but whether South Africa can afford a licensing regime in which access to economic participation depends so heavily on administrative discretion in a system already strained by capacity, inconsistency and inequality.

That question remains unanswered — but if postponed, we risk surrendering the future of economic freedom to regulation by administrative discretion rather than constitutional principle.

• Joosub is manager: constitutional advancement at the FW de Klerk Foundation.