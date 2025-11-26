JORDAN GRIFFITHS: Medium-term budget is a triumph for the GNU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This month’s medium-term budget policy statement was one of the most significant policy speeches in the country’s recent history. The finance minister made several highly impactful statements and commitments regarding the country’s economic future. The pre-budget media conference also provided valuable insights into the future policy decisions facing the country.

But first, it is worth reflecting on past events that brought us here. At the beginning of the year the government of national unity (GNU) faced its first major conflict when disputes arose primarily between the ANC and DA on the implementation of a VAT hike. This decision was ultimately reversed in the third iteration of the budget and left the two biggest parties in the GNU smouldering at each other. After a series of skirmishes both in the media and the courts, relations were strained.

Fast forward six months, and the medium-term budget saw a decidedly different atmosphere, the significance of which may have been missed by many. As journalists gathered for the pre-media briefing before the speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that it would be deputy minister Ashor Sarupen (of the DA) who would be taking journalists through the major talking points to begin.

This was a deeply impactful move considering that six months ago the ANC and the DA were at each other’s throats, and shows that the two have developed a solid working relationship in spite of the troubles earlier this year. This move also emphasised a meeting of minds on critical policy between the two parties.

A bold shift in inflation policy

With opening remarks delivered, the minister and his team fielded a series of questions from journalists. The most significant of these concerned an inflation target of 3%. This is a sharp turn from policy that has shaped the country over the past 25 years, and a decision the minister considered carefully after engaging with the Reserve Bank governor, a man he has known for the last 30 years.

As journalists queried whether this target was achievable and realistic, the Reserve Bank governor took his chance and indicated that he believed there was still room for decreases in the interest rate considering this revised target, possibly as much as another 0.5 of a percentage point.

The lower inflation target will directly assist the poor. SA’s reality is one of high levels of unemployment, with millions of individuals on social grants and millions more dependent on incomes that often didn’t increase with inflation, or are erratic and unstable because of temporary employment.

Debt stabilises as spending tightens

There was more good news: public debt (measured as the ratio of government debt to GDP) is expected to peak this year and begin its downward trend as the government becomes more responsible in its spending and focused on deriving more efficiency from the current allocations. Debt costs will be coming down by R4.8bn.

The Targeted and Responsible Savings programme has identified R6.7bn to be saved in cutting underperforming programmes.

Further savings are expected as the government tackles the cost of ghost workers, estimated to number as many as 9,000 across government.

Revenue collections from taxes were R19.6bn higher than expected. Speaking of future VAT hikes, when asked by a journalist if they can be expected, the finance minister responded with “VAT hikes are off the table.”

Scrutiny of public procurement

However, there were further exciting announcements. The Treasury is introducing a dashboard on its website that will track the payments made across most of national and provincial governments. Anyone will be able to access it and assess who is delivering, what services are being provided by which companies, and for how much. This system will open public procurement for scrutiny across supply chains in the state and ensure better value for money.

As indicated by the minister during his remarks, the scandalous corruption that took place at Tembisa hospital was facilitated by officials who attempted to complete transactions in volumes that fell under the threshold required for open tendering. This new dashboard will blow those systems wide open.

Economic growth in the country certainly remains sluggish, but progress made in operational Vulindlela is showing green shoots, with the energy market set to become more competitive and Eskom adding more power to the grid. There have been long overdue upgrades at the ports to enhance their efficiency, and Transet is moving forward with engaging the market on the concession of freight lines, both of which will bolster growth.

Getting the costs of energy stabilised along with reducing the costs of logistics will go a long way to ensuring inflation stays close to the 3% target and contributes to the country’s economic growth. Next up are the water markets, which are being targeted through metro trading reforms that will ideally prevent a situation where costs in that sector rise rapidly. If water, energy and logistic costs in the country can be stabilised, the economy will be well positioned for growth in the future.

The medium-term budget was a triumph for the GNU and a victory for South Africans, a document packed with high-impact policy reforms and encouraging ideas for the future of the economy. A stronger economy beckons.

• Griffiths is private secretary and adviser to deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen.

