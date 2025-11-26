LETTER: Dual battles in foreign policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

John Matisonn’s Big Read was ripe with points ready to be implemented (“Why SA needs a new foreign policy”, November 25).

First, we need an embargo on the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) fighting any more battles until its budget and equipment can defeat tiny Rwanda and its tinier proxies. The SANDF is now funded and equipped only as a border patrol force.

Second, having our soldiers simultaneously fight with Rwanda in one country (Mozambique) but against Rwanda in another country (the Democratic Republic of Congo) is a blunder the South African government must never repeat.

Foreign aid to the DRC is a worthy pan-African cause. But it needs to be confined to civilian backup for its wobbly administration — for example, implementing the decade-overdue Inga 3 hydropower project former president Jacob Zuma signed.

Third, the People’s Republic of China has set the world record for the proportion of engineers in government at every level, from cabinet ministers to mayors. This we need to emulate. China is the first to point out that its one-party state model is not for export.

Finally, can someone please remind the ANC that its first promise after 1994 was an annual economic growth rate reaching 7%? What happened?

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

