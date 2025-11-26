LETTER: Netshitenzhe has no business in BEE debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tuesday’s editorial opinion must rank as one of the most sordid apologies for BEE I have ever read (“Imagine a South Africa without BEE,” November 25). I am one of the author’s perceived “few” who “would argue for a South Africa without it”, but then I think we few would now fill cities across this land.

Sucking support for BEE from the likes of the “accomplished intellectual” Joel Netshitenzhe is like using a pusher’s praise to justify drug addiction. As a small business owner, I know the damage it has done, and South Africa simply doesn’t have time to give the likes of Netshitenzhe another 30 years for a second attempt.

Those who brought this catastrophe upon us, and their government of national unity fellow travellers who now attempt to put different lipstick on the same old pig, must be consigned to the dustbin of history, where they unquestionably belong.

I don’t have to imagine a South Africa without BEE. Lee Kuan Yew took Singapore to independence in 1965 so as not to endure the introduction of racial preference in Malaysia. Building a society based on meritocracy, multiracialism and anti-corruption, he didn’t do too badly.

Now there’s an example for Netshitenzhe of what SA could have been.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

