LETTER: Poor are worried about what they don’t have

I refer to Michael Avery’s most recent column, (“Access to opportunity, not enforced equality, is the real work”, November 25).

This debate is fundamentally flawed because the poor are concerned about what they haven’t got, not what other people do have.

Ask an employee whether he would prefer a 20% salary increase or that you take a 20% salary cut. Then try to explain to him that the latter option is better because it reduces inequality.

Sydney Kaye

Via BusinessLIVE

