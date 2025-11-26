LETTER: The world is waiting for SA to get out of its own way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In Tuesday’s editorial opinion, Business Day bemoaned BEE being used as a political football and then proceeded to do exactly that, musing about how South Africa without BEE is a risk best avoided (“Imagine a South Africa without BEE,” November 25).

BEE is used emotionally by both sides of this polarised debate. The one side feels it is being discriminated against, and the other side feels it is justified to heal the wounds of past humiliations. The Fourth Estate in the middle seems afraid for the stability of the country without it.

The case for scrapping BEE is a practical business one and should be approached entirely without emotive language. The transformation of the economy in the sense that black ethnic South Africans take over from whites as the leading participants in the economy is a national imperative. It must happen, and is happening, but it is taking time. It needs to happen faster.

My position is that it is government transformation policies that are throttling economic growth. These policies must get out of the way. Disclaimer: I am a believer in the social democratic values of state intervention to ensure fairness of outcomes. If we grow the tax base and the economy is thriving, there is money for these things.

I am qualified to comment here as an entrepreneur in business for over 30 years in the new South Africa. I know what makes a business succeed. It takes considerable effort to turn an idea into a business.

Ninety-nine percent of good ideas don’t become businesses when the budding entrepreneur is confronted with all the obstacles, both normal, like access to finance and a receptive market, and abnormal, such as imposed shareholding and purchasing quotas.

For many eager participants, transformation policies are simply that “one more” obstacle that is the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

I also know a few successful black entrepreneurs. They have achieved success almost entirely without the assistance of BEE. In fact, they have achieved their success despite BEE. I believe there would be far more of them if there were no BEE and they were operating in a buoyant economy.

Making an economy thrive takes a team effort on a large scale. You don’t handicap key players in the team. White people have an important role to play in achieving the South Africa we all want. Viewed in this light, BEE policy is extremely short-sighted.

Already we have a shrinking tax base drawn from a small middle class. To grow the middle class and draw the rural poor in, we need our modern economy to fire on all cylinders. Our transformation policies simply prevent this from happening.

The other side of the coin is how BEE hinders foreign direct investment — the mining, automotive, energy and other industries that need large capital injections from foreigners. How can we justify policies that deter these much-needed foreign investors?

There are many other investment destinations in the world for an investor to choose from. South Africa is one of 195 countries and only 0.5% of global GDP. Because we seem to be tripping over our own internal sense of historical grievance, these investors simply go elsewhere.

The rest of the world doesn’t care about these things. As they direct their gaze more and more to Africa, South Africa stands head and shoulders above the rest of the continent with our infrastructure and institutions. The rest of the world is waiting for South Africa to get out of its own way.

It would take boldness from politicians to drop BEE, but we could certainly do better without the policy. In fact, we would thrive without it.

Benjamin Cockram

MD, Plastic & Chemical Trading

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​