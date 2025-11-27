LETTER: ANC has failed to educate all of SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Any examination of the history of those countries that have achieved substantial economic and employment growth will show that their governments have focused on the education of all their population and the encouragement of their entrepreneurs, both big and small.

Significantly, the ANC has done neither since 1994. State education is notoriously abysmal at all but a few urban schools. With good reason, the waiting lists for children to be placed into privately owned schools at both primary and secondary levels are long indeed.

It is largely the private schools that feed their pupils into commerce and industry. The state-educated are employed by the government to perform “service delivery” functions for fellow victims of the ANC system and policies.

The ANC has prioritised the creation of an inadequately educated rural population that provides it with voter support, and the creation of a few corrupt but wealthy deployees (including the current president, sitting on a sofa stuffed with inadequately explained cash) who are required to fund the inefficiencies of the currently ruling party.

And promises, promises, promises of good times to come. They never do. A good portion of the voters is, at last, beginning to realise that truth.

Robert Stone

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​