LETTER: Drop the BEE stick and dangle the carrot

Joel Netshitenzhe is correct that we must build a black capitalist class (“Without BEE, SA risks economic instability, says Netshitenzhe”, November 23). Such a class is essential for social cohesion and growth.

However, Netshitenzhe is wrong that using a stick to force the business community to create such a class is the way to go. The constitution includes an exhortatory interpretation of redress, not necessarily the mandatory interpretation adopted by the ANC.

Why not prefer the carrot of exhortation, such as financial and reputational incentives to achieve race targets, instead of the stick of fines, threats of deregistration and other punitive measures (as is the case now)?

Overlooked in the raging debate over “to BEE or not to BEE” is the delirious effect on the development of black excellence inherent in the mandating power of the ANC-controlled state. It is a feature of — not a bug in — our BEE system that the ANC gives preference to its loyal supporters when awarding tenders, filling job quotas and so on. This is simply human and political nature.

However, the enormous cost to the nation is that many of the country’s most able black men and women emigrate and take their potential elsewhere. They are resentful of, and all too often bypassed by, the present system.

An exhortatory system — say, introducing variable income tax rates dependent on the achievement of race targets — will free up the market to competition. It will incentivise the best black and white players to remain in South Africa. It will also curb corruption, as the sunlight of competition is the best sanitiser. These measures will unleash economic growth — we easily could surge to 5% GDP growth instead of being stuck at 1%.

Netshitenzhe is right — we need more black capitalists. The DA is wrong to say we must ditch targets. Maintain the BEE targets, just replace the stick with a carrot.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

