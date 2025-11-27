LETTER: Measuring inequality by sleight of hand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The WID data even shows China not to be “unequal” even though on the World Bank scale it very much is.

Michael Avery’s most recent column was brilliant — it has to be said! (“Access to opportunity, not enforced equality, is the real work”, November 25).

The authors of the “Report on global inequality” that Avery refers to also used a sneaky sleight of hand by using the World Inequality Database (WID) Gini dataset and benchmarking that against the World Bank Gini framework, which scores differently by a factor of about 1.5 times.

The WID data refuses to acknowledge any state grants in its measures. So politicians cite its data to justify help to the poor through grants (which is fine because it can make the difference between life and starvation) but then there is no measurable impact because it isn’t measured!

The WID data even shows China not to be “unequal” even though on the World Bank scale it very much is. Not nice to be rude to such an important ally, especially if you are walking away from the West. Maybe that’s why Xi Jinping didn’t arrive for the G20 Summit. The Chinese are as touchy about insult as anyone.

The priority must be first and always poverty (addressed by growth policies) and the welfare of the truly powerless: orphans (which our country abandons at traffic lights), battered women and the physically disabled.

Warwick Lucas

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.