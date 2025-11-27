LETTER: Same-old transformation talk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I refer to Peter Bruce’s article on BEE (“Ugly side of chasing transformation to the nth degree can’t be ignored,” November 26).

It’s amazing how the elites, both black and white, try to put the spin on their racism, coming up with neat little slogans like transformation/BEE or the old-style apartheid/separate development, all to essentially justify the unjustifiable.

That said, Bruce is, as usual, too kind in his analysis.

Neal Walker

Via Business Day online

