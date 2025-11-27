OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Same-old transformation talk

Putting a spin on racism

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), previously the Estate Agency Affairs Board, held an anti-racism seminar in East London on Monday, aimed at stamping out rampant discrimination in the realty industry.
(123RF/ lightwise)

I refer to Peter Bruce’s article on BEE (“Ugly side of chasing transformation to the nth degree can’t be ignored,” November 26).

It’s amazing how the elites, both black and white, try to put the spin on their racism, coming up with neat little slogans like transformation/BEE or the old-style apartheid/separate development, all to essentially justify the unjustifiable.

That said, Bruce is, as usual, too kind in his analysis.

Neal Walker

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL: Africa must be wary of mortgaging its future for health aid

2

Uncovering the cultural, social and political forces that shape occult crime

3

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Africa must stop exporting wealth and start building critical-minerals power

4

ALBERT OOSTHUYSEN: SA’s R2-trillion energy plan ignores its most critical infrastructure

5

Zuma-Sambudla faces new scrutiny over alleged mercenary recruitment

Related Articles