LUNGILE MASHELE: New inflation goal challenges energy and infrastructure projects

South Africa’s decision to lower its inflation target to 3% (with a 1% tolerance band) marks an interesting shift in monetary policy.

The move, announced in the 2025 medium-term budget policy statement, aims to anchor inflation expectations at permanently lower levels, aligning the country with global best practice and reducing the inflation risk premium demanded by investors.

While the long-term benefits could include cheaper borrowing and improved macroeconomic stability, the short-term implications for infrastructure financing and energy tariffs are complex and significant.

To achieve the new target, the Reserve Bank is likely to maintain a restrictive monetary stance, including higher interest rates in the near term, to bring inflation down. This tightening phase raises the cost of capital for government and private borrowers.

Infrastructure projects, part of the nearly R1-trillion investment pipeline spanning transport, energy and water, are particularly sensitive to interest rate movements. Higher borrowing costs could delay project execution or force the reprioritisation of initiatives, especially those funded by debt.

Although the lower inflation target promises reduced bond yields over time, the transition period will see elevated financing costs. The Treasury’s own projections indicate that debt service costs currently consume more than 20% of revenue, and any delay in rate cuts will keep this burden high. For infrastructure developers this means tighter margins and an increased reliance on public-private partnerships (PPPs) or concessional finance to maintain momentum.

Energy projects, particularly renewables and transmission, face a dual challenge. First, higher interest rates increase the weighted average cost of capital, making projects less bankable and potentially slowing procurement under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

Second, Eskom’s financial fragility and its push for cost-reflective tariffs compound the problem. The utility has already implemented double-digit tariff hikes, with customers seeing increases of up to 12.74% in 2025. These hikes, far above headline inflation, threaten to undermine the Bank’s disinflation efforts and complicate tariff forecasting for new projects.

Developers may respond by demanding higher returns to offset financing risks, which could result in higher bid prices for renewable energy and transmission auctions. This dynamic risks slowing South Africa’s energy infrastructure rollout at a time when grid reliability and decarbonisation are critical for economic competitiveness.

The interaction between monetary policy and administered prices is particularly problematic. Electricity tariffs have risen more than 500% since 2008, driven largely by Eskom’s escalating finance costs and operational challenges. With interest rates elevated to meet the 3% inflation target, Eskom’s debt-servicing costs, already exceeding R40bn annually, will remain high, reinforcing upward pressure on tariffs.

For households and businesses this means cost-push inflation in essential services, eroding disposable income and competitiveness. Industrial users, particularly in mining and manufacturing, will face higher input costs, which may lead to reduced output and employment. The agricultural sector, heavily reliant on electricity for irrigation and processing, is also at risk of margin compression.

The revised inflation target represents a bold step toward macroeconomic stability, but its success hinges on the careful co-ordination of developmental, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies. To mitigate short-term pain, the government could accelerate infrastructure bond issuance at longer maturities and expand blended finance models. Failure to do so risks a paradox where efforts to lower inflation inadvertently fuel cost pressures through administered prices.

South Africa’s 3% inflation target promises long-term gains in credibility and lower borrowing costs. However, the transition will be challenging: infrastructure projects face higher funding costs, energy developments risk delays, and electricity tariffs may continue rising, straining households and businesses.

Policymakers must balance disinflation objectives with growth imperatives to ensure the pursuit of price stability does not derail investment and energy security.

• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of South Africa.