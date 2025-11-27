STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investec’s bold banking role amid digital disruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We live in a world in which a new digital bank seems to open every week. This week retailer Pep announced it is throwing its hat into the ring.

Hybrid bank Capitec aims to bank for all of South Africa through its enormous branch network and its electronic capabilities, but outgoing CEO Gerrie Fourie made one tiny exception for the 5% he is prepared to leave to Investec.

Investec is the only old school (though it would hate such a description) standalone investment bank left in South Africa. All of its competitors domestically are part of the bureaucratic big four.

Even Rand Merchant Bank — started at almost the same time as Investec — is a mere division of the mammoth FirstRand and known under the somewhat anonymous acronym of RMB. Isn’t that also the Chinese currency?

Investec has only a tiny overlap with Capitec. At least in theory, any of Investec’s about 120,000 private clients might choose Capitec if their priority was cost rather than service.

In my experience Investec is no more expensive and probably cheaper than the red carpet private bank operations in South Africa’s big four.

The South African Reserve Bank deems it to be a systemically important bank in the country and far more than just a wealth manager. In fact in its second home market, the UK, it has dropped the Investec brand in the local wealth management market after the merger of Investec Wealth UK with Rathbones. An improbable combination of Benoni and blue bloods from the City of London.

Journalists love to focus on the Swiss banking and wealth management operations Investec runs, boasting that it is the only South African bank to offer these. But many of Investec’s operations are not as glamorous. The bank owes its success to old-fashioned banking — managing credit risk.

It is very much a bank, rather than a diversified financial services business, particularly since it unbundled its institutional asset manager — now called Ninety One — in 2018. It has just a small life insurance business, for example, which provides some niche products to its private clients.

I was in London for a family visit that coincided with the Investec interim results, announced from its offices in the City. I got a chance to catch up with longtime CEO Stephen Koseff, who ran the business for 30 years. He had just stepped off a 24-hour flight from Sydney three hours before but was as sharp as a tack, his Savile Row suit as uncrumpled as ever.

Now a nonexecutive director, Koseff’s passion for the business is undiminished. Not that he is a backseat driver. Fani Titi is CEO and has adapted Investec to the needs and requirements of the 2020s. Cumesh Moodliar in South Africa and Ruth Lees in the UK, from a younger generation, run their territories on a day-to-day basis.

With about 8,000 employees, Investec is a long way from when Koseff started there in 1980, when it was just acquiring a bank (Cape Trustees). It would have been flattering to call Investec a second-tier bank then.

“They called us the cowboys on the hill, so we had to prove that our risk control was impeccable,” Koseff told me. For years Koseff himself would chair the Friday credit meeting and have the final say on all larger deals.

Risk is key to the Investec culture to this day. In the September interims its credit loss ratio in Southern Africa was a negligible 12 basis points and in the UK and rest of the world it was still a respectable 0.56%.

There is no reason to doubt — barring another global financial crisis or another Covid-19 — that Investec can keep to its through-the-cycle target of 0.25%-0.45% in bad debts.

Koseff’s peers in the banking industry greatly respect his incredible grasp of the details of banking. His more extrovert COO (later MD), Bernard Kantor, was stronger on marketing and building relationships, he said.

As entrepreneurs, Koseff and Kantor went down several different alleys that didn’t work out — not taking the same view of risk regarding acquisitions that they took about granting loans. The group’s most serious attempt to set up a third beachhead was in Australia, but its specialist bank there was sold to the Bank of Queensland in 2014 for A$440m (about R5bn).

In the UK its most successful purchases were in wealth and asset management — notably Guinness Flight in 1998, which gave an international platform to today’s Ninety One — as well as a string of wealth managers now under the Rathbones umbrella. But many of the banking add-on purchases it made have since been sold.

Under Titi, specialist banking dominates and the majority of earnings are still derived from corporate and investment banking, not private banking or wealth management. Net interest income — the lifeblood of any bank — of £670m was a larger contributor than the £426m of noninterest revenue.

Wealth accounts for 16% of earnings in the UK and other countries and about 10% in Southern Africa. But these remain core businesses as they generate strong annuity income and strong synergies with the banking operations.

But it is in the right sector as a bank and should be measured according to the traditional bank yardstick of return on equity. The South Africa business’s return on equity of 18.5% is second only to FirstRand Bank — Investec is certainly, for example, ahead of Standard Bank’s local operations, which are less profitable than the rest of Africa businesses.

As a group the return on equity is 13.6%, bearing in mind that the cost of capital in the UK is also lower.

• Cranston, a financial journalist, is author of ‘The Mavericks’, a new book about SA fund management. His history of Investec will be published next year.