ANDRE BOTHMA: While SA plays politics, the rest of Africa prepares for the age of intelligence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg has just hosted Africa’s first-ever G20 Leaders’ Summit with the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”. Yet while diplomats wrangle over protocol and several countries — including the US — downgraded or boycotted attendance amid geopolitical tension, one uncomfortable truth is being drowned out: South Africa is playing politics while the rest of the continent quietly prepares for the new age of intelligence.

More than a year after the department of communications and digital technologies published its draft National AI Policy Framework in October 2024, nothing has happened. Comments were incorporated, minister Solly Malatsi declared it ready for cabinet, and then, silence. No gazetted policy, no implementation plan, no regulator, no clarity on frontier risks or embodied systems.

In late 2025, as Tesla Optimus, Figure 02 and Boston Dynamics Atlas move from prototype to pilot deployment worldwide, SA’s official stance on AI governance remains a polite, high-level wish list from 2024. Worse, the government has been completely silent on preparing the country for a future in which we will be a net importer of AI technology and talent.

There is no national compute strategy, no sovereign-cloud roadmap, no aggressive fiscal incentives for hyperscale data centres, and no public conversation about how we avoid becoming a pure consumer of foreign AI systems while others train the models, own the infrastructure, and capture the value.

Just this week we saw what decisive action looks like: xAI (Elon Musk’s company) and partners signed a deal with Saudi Arabia for one of the largest AI infrastructure buildouts in history — hundreds of thousands of advanced GPUs, enormous renewable-powered data centres, and a deliberate “sovereign AI” strategy that guarantees the Middle East a seat at the frontier table. Saudi Arabia, like the UAE, Morocco and Singapore before it, understood that if you do not build the pipes, you end up just owning the oil.

Our neighbours did not wait either. Kenya launched its National AI Strategy 2025–2030 this year with funded centres of excellence and an explicit export focus. Rwanda has a live policy and national authority. Egypt is closing hyperscale deals worth billions. Morocco’s International Centre for AI is operational, with Nvidia partnerships already signed. Ghana secured a $1bn UAE-backed AI hub. Mauritius keeps refining its 2018 framework.

These countries are not wealthier than South Africa — they simply understand the stakes. SA actually has stronger natural advantages than almost anyone. We enjoy some of the highest solar irradiation on Earth, and utility-scale solar is already cheaper here than in the EU. Pair that with vast tracts of land, existing grid corridors and cooling-friendly climate, and we could host the greenest, lowest-cost AI compute clusters on the planet. Yet without policy certainty and incentives, the hyperscalers will simply go elsewhere.

Another low-hanging fruit: data costs. South Africa still has among the highest mobile-data prices in Africa. Bringing those down dramatically – through spectrum release, infrastructure sharing and competition policy — would instantly democratise access to AI tools for millions of pupils, entrepreneurs and small businesses who are currently priced out.

The solutions are already here, written by South Africans for South Africa. For the past year I have developed a complete, ready-to-implement governance package: a mandatory human-in-the-loop controller-of-record regime that closes today’s liability vacuum in generative AI (effective 2026), a five-part synthetic agent capacity test for when humanoids arrive, and a universal synthetic agent registration framework that creates clear, insurance-friendly accountability without pretending progress can be stopped.

These model laws are designed to slot directly into the stalled 2024 draft — or replace the parts that are already obsolete. We do not need another task team. We need the cabinet to approve a 2025-ready AI policy before the G20 closing ceremony becomes a mere footnote.

That is why in January I am personally forming the South Africa AI Futures Council — an independent, multi-stakeholder body that will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, insurers, lawyers and policymakers to drive adoption of these frameworks and ensure SA does not miss the synthetic age entirely.

If our G20 presidency truly stands for solidarity and equality, let us stop playing politics and start leading. The rest of Africa is already building the future. It is time South Africa joined them.

• Bothma, a senior tax adviser at TTT Financial Group, is an independent researcher on AI governance.