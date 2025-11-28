EDITORIAL: Time to turn words into action on GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last Friday, thousands of South African women, including their sisters in neighbouring countries, gathered in protest against the relentless violence inflicted on them by men.

Unusually, the government, which was hosting the G20 leaders’ in a summit, responded promptly, declaring gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide a national disaster.

As a start, the government’s response should be welcomed — better late than never. But words alone are woefully insufficient at this stage.

At least 15 women are killed every day in South Africa by men they know and by strangers. These are reported numbers. The true toll is almost certainly higher. The public cannot tell how bad things are. Since the start of the Madlanga inquiry into the criminal justice system the police service has not published crime statistics. Transparency has been replaced by silence.

For years, the country has been battling what President Cyril Ramaphosa termed the “other pandemic”. Multiple efforts, including the establishment of a GBV plan and council, have been implemented. Thuthuzela care centres and making police stations friendly towards victims of GBV have also been set up.

(Brandan Reynolds)

These initiatives were necessary, to be sure, but they have also been marred by insufficient resources, poorly monitored and hollowed out by bureaucracy. Good intentions without resources and accountability have left survivors betrayed.

As happened during the coronavirus pandemic, announcements such as the one made by Velenkosini Hlabisa, leader of the IFP, tend to raise victims’ hopes only to be dashed later. Hlabisa, the minister for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, is the custodian of disaster management in the government of national unity (GNU).

Friday’s protest action came days before the annual start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, which has been followed by a debate in the National Assembly.

After so many false starts in the fight against GBV it would be tempting to be cynical about the latest attempts to turn the tide on this national disaster. However, that would be as cruel a betrayal of the victims as making them nurse false hopes that their long suffering is about to end.

There are some signs, albeit small, that things might be different this time. For a start, we no longer have a single-party dominance. Since last year the ANC has lost its decades-long dominance of the political scene. It now requires the support of the nine other parties in the GNU.

This is a crucial accountability mechanism. The ANC alone can – and should – no longer be allowed to just employ public relations gimmickry to pressing societal problems. This has been a cruel joke on poor South Africans for far too long.

Soon after the announcement that violence against women will henceforth be considered as a national disaster, the DA, the second largest political party, announced a raft of measures on how it intends to turn words into action.

Among others, the DA is planning to re-energise the fight against GBV. It named some of its members to a task team to drive this initiative. This is commendable and contains some sensible suggestions that require serious consideration.

The GNU parties have an opportunity to declare a joint war on the GBV disaster. This is one of a few issues on which they need to set aside their differences to collaborate in advancing national interest.

Declaring GBV a national disaster means that the National Revenue Fund can be accessed to provide financial resources to turn Hlabisa’s announcement into real relief for victims of GBV. This has been done before during provincial natural disasters.

That said, the government alone cannot stop this disaster. This requires an all-of-society and all-of-government approach. This scourge happens in parks and behind closed doors.

Finally, as well as supporting women to report and walk out of toxic relationships, men’s and boys’ organisations ― such as the Good Men Foundation and Not In My Name ― need to be affirmed in the fight against GBV.

