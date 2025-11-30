BASTIAN TEICHGREEBER: SA’s sentiment shift ― why the signal matters more than the headlines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Financial markets tend to treat political and economic news like weather reports. A burst of sunshine invites optimism; a dark cloud triggers fear. But the deeper currents that shape asset returns move more like ocean tides — slower, broader and grounded in physics rather than mood.

Over the past few months SA has experienced a noticeable shift in global and domestic sentiment, driven by a series of developments: a successful G20 showcase, a credible medium-term budget, removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist and an upgrade from ratings agency S&P.

Taken together, these events have changed the way investors perceive the country. Not because they sound good, but because they alter measurable risk. In a systematic investment framework that distinction matters. Headlines fade. Data persists.

To understand why sentiment has improved, it helps to picture the country not as a headline generator but as an asset with a changing risk profile. Each piece of recent news has lowered the friction, uncertainty, or cost associated with holding SA exposure.

Lower friction increases capital mobility. Lower uncertainty tightens the risk premium investors demand. Lower cost improves the price at which the country can borrow. This is the foundation on which real growth eventually sits.

The FATF greylist exit is a textbook example. SA was delisted on October 24, a milestone that signals meaningful institutional repair. Yet the benefit is not simply symbolic. When a country is greylisted, global banks treat its transactions with suspicion. Due diligence requirements rise, correspondent banking becomes slower and more expensive, and financial institutions demand wider risk premia to compensate.

Being removed reduces these frictions almost immediately. More importantly, the benefit compounds over time as enforcement capability improves and supervision becomes more predictable. When global banks can trust a country’s systems they can price its risk more efficiently.

Markets were not caught off guard here. Remediation milestones were visible for months and supervisory wins had been accumulating. As a result, the “announcement effect” was modest. This is common in financial markets: when the information is partially priced in, the final step tends to confirm rather than surprise. But the confirmation itself matters. It locks in lower risk premia and it allows capital to flow more freely.

This theme extends across the other recent developments. The G20 summit gave SA an unusual moment on the global stage to demonstrate reform momentum and macroeconomic coherence. The medium-term budget offered credible fiscal consolidation and greater transparency in debt dynamics. And the S&P upgrade provided an external, data-driven validation of institutional progress.

These are not cosmetic improvements. They shift the distribution of future outcomes. Lower perceived risk reduces the cost of capital. Lower borrowing costs improve the fiscal trajectory. Improved fiscal credibility strengthens the currency and stabilises inflation expectations. Each step creates more room for private investment, which is ultimately what drives long-term growth.

The upcoming third-quarter GDP print will test whether real economic activity is beginning to respond to these shifts in sentiment. But GDP itself is a lagging indicator — an accounting of what has already happened, not a forecast of what could happen next. In our systematic framework, growth momentum is only one variable among many. Valuation, financial conditions, inflation dynamics and global liquidity all influence asset returns more consistently than any single data point.

The headlines may frame third-quarter GDP as “make or break”, but the data rarely justifies such drama. What matters is whether the underlying trajectory — consumption, investment and exports — begins to stabilise and turn upward. Green shoots matter more than the height of the current bush.

This brings us to an underappreciated phenomenon: complacency. Sentiment has improved, but perhaps too much. We can measure this scientifically by looking at what the market is willing to pay for downside protection.

Options, the tools investors use to insure against losses, have a price that embeds the market’s expectation of future volatility. This is called implied volatility. It functions like a psychological thermometer: high readings indicate fear; low readings indicate comfort. Across asset classes, this thermometer is unusually cool. Investors are paying very little for protection, which tells us they feel relaxed.

History suggests that such periods of calm often precede turbulence. When everyone feels safe, leverage rises, valuations stretch and scepticism fades. It is the financial equivalent of clear skies before a storm. A systematic process is designed precisely for moments like this.

Our analyses interpret low implied volatility as a quantifiable warning, not an invitation to take more risk. Instead of celebrating calm, we record it, test it and integrate it into expected return estimates. This is where data science becomes a practical tool. Even a soft variable such as “fear” becomes measurable, comparable and historically anchored.

This is why a systematic investor builds portfolios the same way an engineer builds bridges: with redundancy, diversification and careful measurement of load. More than 90% of the variability in portfolio returns comes from asset allocation, not stock picking. So, the starting point is a robust allocation framework built on long-term expected returns, valuation metrics, sentiment indicators and macroeconomic momentum.

Tactical tilts are added only when supported by empirical probability, not emotion. Today that framework points to caution. Global equities are trading at elevated valuations; we maintain a modest underweight. Emerging market debt faces tight financial conditions and soft global growth; an underweight is warranted there too.

Short-duration fixed income is attractive with high front-end yields offering strong carry with limited duration risk. US Treasuries remain an essential diversifier in risk-off environments. And we keep an overweight to the dollar relative to emerging market currencies as protection against global shocks. None of this is speculative. It is probability management.

The irony of modern investing is that the more data we collect, the louder the noise becomes. Headlines accelerate, narratives multiply and behavioural biases intensify. A systematic approach cuts through this by grounding decisions in measurable relationships. It does not claim to predict the future with certainty. It simply quantifies what is known, acknowledges what is unknown and adjusts portfolios accordingly.

SA’s recent improvements offer real reasons for optimism. But optimism must not become complacency. A data-driven framework recognises positive structural change while still accounting for global uncertainty and stretched valuations. By anchoring decisions in evidence rather than emotion, investors can remain resilient through both the sunshine and the storms. In markets, discipline is not a virtue; it’s an edge.

• Teichgreeber is chief investment officer at Prescient Investment Management.