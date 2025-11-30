LETTER: Editorial makes no economic argument for BEE

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your editorial opinion showing support for BEE was truly sad (“Imagine a South Africa without BEE,” November 25). It contained not one economic argument for why BEE should stay — you are a business paper, not an ANC or BEE/employment equity (EE) mouthpiece!

Joel Netshitenzhe is a member of a discredited political party that brought on “state capture” and has systematically destroyed the capacity of the state. Look at the South African Police Service.

Netshitenzhe was an ANC politician; he has no business creditability. A few soft directorships at Nedbank, Life Healthcare, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research do not qualify him as a business person.

The ANC’s economic destruction of state-owned enterprises and municipalities is rooted in BEE and EE. They all worked well before 1994, but since the BEE/EE agenda they have lost efficiency.

Our mining industry, once world class, is just limping along. The “entrepreneurs” in that industry are now people trying to make deals on procurement and employ their unqualified friends and family.

The real entrepreneurs in SA are keeping well away from BEE/EE as no-one can stomach working with corrupt, unqualified people who should not be in their jobs or having to give backhanders.

Mining has the most potential to create jobs quickly in South Africa, but it is hamstrung with BEE/EE. People need to compete and they must stop hiding behind BEE/EE to try to stay relevant. The most successful economies in the world allow free unhindered competition.

BEE/EE is holding us back as it’s just there to support people who are not prepared to work hard and compete with others. They are looking for a free ride.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

