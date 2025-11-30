LETTER: Old Mutual’s new CEO should start afresh

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Old Mutual CEO Jurie Strydom will have his work cut out for him, though R60m a year is quite some carrot (“Jurie Strydom’s bid to infuse new energy into 180-year-old Old Mutual”, November 24). However, success will not come from “disciplined execution” and “operational efficiency”.

These two management responsibilities should surely have been drivers during the early Bellville days of Mike Levitt and beyond. Old Mutual built its success as a life assurance company, supported in the short-term insurance arena by subsidiary Mutual and Federal.

It went off the rails when it changed its focus from policyholders to shareholders and made the miscalculated decision to demutualise in 1999.

Cutting ties with rugby supporter Quilter was one of the better decisions. But why get back into banking when its experiment with Nedbank backfired?

One of the mistakes all life assurance companies made in the last two decades of the 20th century was to base their projections on optimistic interest and inflation rates. This meant many policies were eventually downgraded, forcing policyholders to accept lower values, large increases in premiums or both — much to their chagrin. Change the name, Jurie, and start afresh.

Chris Richards

Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​