LETTER: Sullivan Code’s influence on equality

The concept of economic empowerment was an original idea of the shrewd late Harry Oppenheimer (“Imagine a South Africa without BEE‚” November 25). It benefited the Afrikaners in 1964 and blacks from 1996. (Harry Oppenheimer, Diamonds, Gold Dynasty, Michael Cardo, 2023.)

Hendrik Verwoerd saw Anglo American Corporation as an imperialist enemy of Afrikanerdom. Oppenheimer warned that it would be extremely dangerous to be governed by people who had no material economic stake in the country.

Oppenheimer’s shrewd solution to the Afrikaner and black conundrums was economic empowerment. This was evidenced by Federale Mynbou and the JCI transactions, which benefited Afrikaners and black people, respectively. If economic empowerment was good for the Afrikaners in 1964, why was it a bad idea for blacks from 1996?

Oppenheimer did not foresee the predatory instincts in BEE by immoral politicians. Surely the implementation of BEE by the ANC government was a misapplication of Oppenheimer’s original idea?

The concept of employment equity was pioneered by the Rev Leon Sullivan forcing US-based companies in the country to be equal opportunity employers. Strangely, the DA is strenuously opposed to employment equity while the Nationalist government did not oppose the Sullivan code on US companies.

Interestingly, on the far right Afriforum has called for the modernisation of the Sullivan Code in the workplace.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Via email

