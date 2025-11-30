LETTER: Who are Semites?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mervyn Bennun is correct to say that one does not have to be Jewish to be a Zionist (“It is anti-Semitic that all Jews are alike in their feelings about Israel,” November 20).

Had he also said all Jews are not Semites, he would not be wrong. In painstaking research, Arthur Koestler, a Jew himself, convincingly showed in his 1976 book The Thirteenth Tribe that the overwhelming number of Western Jews, or Ashkenazi, are the descendants of a Turkic tribe, the Khazars.

King Bulan of Khazaria, whose kingdom was situated between the Black and Caspian Seas, converted to Judaism sometime in the ninth century, which led to the entire tribe adopting Judaism. Koestler’s research into the Khazar ancestry of Jews was confirmed by Prof Abraham Poliak of Tel Aviv University.

The majority of world Jewry are thus not Semites, and therefore cannot claim that their ancestors inhabited the land of Palestine in the past. Ashkenazi Jews came to Palestine from the late 19th century as colonisers, who were especially enabled by the British government after the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

