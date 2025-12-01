RIVONIA GOVENDER: The Great Wealth Transfer is already under way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As trillions in wealth shift from older generations to millennials and Gen Z, the future of financial advice will depend on how well advisers engage younger, values-driven investors early and build long-term, intergenerational relationships.

Over the next two decades we are poised to see the most dramatic intergenerational shift in personal finance ever measured. As much as $124-trillion in assets is expected to transfer in the US alone, with similar trends expected globally.

And while these figures vary, this shift will no doubt have huge economic and social effects, reshaping the financial and wealth management landscape. This enormous transfer of intergenerational wealth is being hailed “The Great Wealth Transfer” and will see millennials and Gen Zs becoming the wealthiest generations in history.

This is expected to fuel the rise of “inheritocracy”, also referred to as the inheritance economy, where opportunity and future success are not defined by what you earn, but by what you inherit.

What is already clear is that younger generations are quite different when it comes to their priorities and investment interests. “I don’t need more money” is a recurrent comment we hear from this client segment.

Instead, this generation tends to lean more towards value-based investing, considering purpose over profits, with a desire to make positive change and leave a lasting impact rather than grow their portfolios. Here, younger investors are looking for sustainable investment opportunities that consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

In SA we’re seeing similar patterns. Our client base shows a clear divide between where the money sits and where the opportunity lies. Clients aged 51-70 make up just more than a third of our total base, yet hold almost 60% of assets under advice (AUA). These are the clients in or nearing retirement who are financially stable, often debt free and focused on preserving rather than accumulating wealth.

In contrast, almost a third of our clients are under 40, but they represent less than 10% of total AUA. They are coming into the advice ecosystem earlier (often starting with smaller, goal-based investments or protection products) and their wealth curve is still steeply upward.

This contrast captures the new reality for advisers: older generations hold the assets, but younger generations hold the future relationship. The industry’s challenge, and opportunity, is to manage both.

I strongly believe that the future of the advice profession will depend on how well we engage this rising generation while this wealth transfer happens. Using technology, promoting financial education through bite-sized, engaging content and focusing more on personalisation, are all priorities here.

In addition, financial discussions shouldn’t just begin when someone earns their first salary; it should start when they first learn the value of money. We already see evidence of this in our own data, where a small but growing number of clients are minors, held through family structures.

That’s encouraging, but it’s still largely parent-led. The next evolution is bringing young people directly into those conversations. Sometimes it’s as simple as giving a child a gold coin and explaining compound growth to build confidence and curiosity, rather than push product.

If advisers can start these discussions earlier they don’t just grow future investors, they build lifelong, intergenerational relationships. To stay relevant our industry needs to evolve from product intermediaries into life-stage partners — combining empathy with analytics and technology with trust. This means building family-based relationships and delivering advice as an ongoing experience rather than a just-once-a-year review.

Effective intergenerational wealth transfer requires a combination of strategic financial and estate planning and tax efficiency. But younger investors are less motivated by tax breaks and retirement outcomes and more by access, relevance and alignment with personal values. The adviser’s role is to bridge this gap, translating long-term principles into short-term behaviours that still feel tangible.

The global asset market is mature in assets but young in engagement. That’s not a risk, it’s a runway. If we can connect those worlds through early education, modern delivery and genuine human advice, we’ll preserve today’s wealth while earning the trust of tomorrow’s investors.

The future of financial advice won’t be defined by who holds the money today ― it will be shaped by who we start talking to early enough to matter.

Govender is CEO of independent financial planner and advisory GrowthHouse.