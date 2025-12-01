LETTER: Honesty across all governance

I refer to Luke Feltham’s column (“Spruced up Joburg ― political will slain by procrastination“, December 1).
If his message is that honest and objective assessment is the best place to start, then this level of honesty should be carried through to assessments of BEE, cadre deployment, the department of basic education, the size of our cabinet, governance at many of our state-owned enterprises, the National Prosecuting Authority….
Greg Becker
Via Business Day online
