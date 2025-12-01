LETTER: Informal settlements grow as people seek dignity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The continued mushrooming of informal settlements across South Africa reflects a structural policy failure rather than a behavioural problem among citizens. People do not occupy land out of choice; they do so out of necessity.

Until we address the underlying drivers, informal settlements will continue to expand at a pace that outstrips the state’s ability to respond.

A credible response begins with scaling up affordable housing, supported by transparent delivery systems and tighter oversight of housing lists. At the same time, municipalities must release serviced land — with water, electricity and sanitation — so citizens can build legally and safely.

Equally critical is fast-tracking title deeds, which provides security of tenure, unlocks household investment and reduces the informal trading of stands. Strengthening urban planning and enforcement capacity is essential to protect public land and prevent chaotic, unplanned growth.

However, planning alone will not solve a socioeconomic crisis. Informal settlement expansion is closely linked to unemployment and migration patterns. The government must therefore prioritise job creation and targeted rural development, reducing the pressure that drives mass movement into cities already battling infrastructure backlogs.

Importantly, sustainable solutions require community partnership. Working with residents and civic structures — rather than relying on policing — creates safer, more stable and better-managed settlements.

Informal settlements grow because people are seeking a path to dignity. If the state improves governance, accelerates housing delivery and adopts a co-ordinated socioeconomic approach, SA can curb the spread of informal settlements and restore order, dignity and opportunity in our urban landscape.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​