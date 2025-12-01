LETTER: Malaysia has no place in BEE debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

James Cunningham dismisses your editorial opinion as “one of the most sordid apologies for BEE I have ever read” (“Netshitenzhe has no business in BEE debate”, November 26).

Yet using Malaysia-Singapore as evidence against affirmative action is as much a sign of unabashed coloniality as of perceptual narrowing.

Actual sordidness was British colonial practice in Malaya, the outcomes of which independent Malaysia continues to address, purposefully and relatively successfully, while Singapore simply erased the Malay cultural landscape, built over it, and continued the colonial practice of educating “good” Malay men in “English values”.

Imperial Britain had specific policies of relegating native people in Malaya to rural villages because the British believed Malays were unsophisticated, misguided, too tribal, too traditional and lacking in the education to be “good Englishmen”. The British systematically “replaced” Malays; it is in the historical record.

The sordidness was wide and deep. British (and European) settlers who had children with native women considered the children as somewhat savage and “pseudo-Europeans” who barely warranted consideration.

Throughout the 19th and into the early 20th century English (colonial-era) writers recorded that British policies led to “Europeans [who were encouraged to settle in Malaya] recruited from professional pimps from among the poorest people of Central and Eastern Europe [the women were] white wrecks of woman hood [who would] trade their bodies for the silver dollars of Malaya”.

In the British imagination anyone and everyone was better than the Malays. All of that is, actually, closer to the definition of sordidness.

By the time of independence Malaysia had to implement specific policies to bring Malays into state and society through expansion of political-economic activity — with varying degrees of success.

Unsurprisingly, the people who lead opposition to affirmative action are precisely those of British colonial stock, like the Cunninghams of Ayreshire.

Dr Ismail Lagardien

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​