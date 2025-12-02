Opinion

LETTER: Lagardien way off the mark on BEE

‘British colonial stock’ not the only South Africans who take issue with damage inflicted on the economy

Next year it will be two decades since the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Act was passed. Stock photo.
I take violent issue with Ismail Lagardien’s contention that “those who lead opposition to affirmative action are precisely those of British colonial stock” (“Malaysia has no place in the BEE debate”, December 2).

Those of British colonial stock are certainly opposed (quite justifiably) to BEE. But they are unquestionably not the only thinking South Africans who criticise BEE for the damage it inflicts on the economy.

Lagardien’s belief should be tempered by an observation that those of British colonial stock have contributed significantly — indeed majorly — to South Africa’s economic successes. Ignore their well-reasoned views on the evils of BEE at your peril.

John Spira

Johannesburg

