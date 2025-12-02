LETTER: Let’s hear both tunes

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Assault on classical music is not accidental; it is structural”, December 2).
It is so sad when the cultural and historical excellence of classical music, a style of Western music characterised by formal composition, technical skill and expressive depth that is historically associated with periods such as the Baroque and Classical eras (roughly 1750-1830), is usurped by contemporaneous popular music.
Is there not room to accommodate both genres?
Anthony Sturges
Via Business Day online
