LETTER: Let’s hear both tunes

It is so sad when the cultural and historical excellence of classical music is usurped

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Assault on classical music is not accidental; it is structural”, December 2).

It is so sad when the cultural and historical excellence of classical music, a style of Western music characterised by formal composition, technical skill and expressive depth that is historically associated with periods such as the Baroque and Classical eras (roughly 1750-1830), is usurped by contemporaneous popular music.

Is there not room to accommodate both genres?

Anthony Sturges

Via Business Day online

