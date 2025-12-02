LETTER: Let’s hear both tunes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Assault on classical music is not accidental; it is structural”, December 2).

It is so sad when the cultural and historical excellence of classical music, a style of Western music characterised by formal composition, technical skill and expressive depth that is historically associated with periods such as the Baroque and Classical eras (roughly 1750-1830), is usurped by contemporaneous popular music.

Is there not room to accommodate both genres?

Anthony Sturges

Via Business Day online

