Amateur hour in South African diplomacy?

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that South Africa is taking a chance in how it is dealing with US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the recent G20 leaders’ summit in Joburg and his subsequent announcement that he would not allow South Africa to participate in the G20 under his chairmanship in 2026. International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola calling Trump a “white supremacist” days before the summit was “the most self-harming remark” from the country’s most senior diplomat. It recalls former National Party prime minister John Vorster telling the world in 1968 it could “do its damndest” to try to dismantle apartheid. “He did very well in the next election,” remembers Leon, “but I don’t think this will help now. This idea that you can go to a powerful country and give it the middle finger might give you a moment of satisfaction, but I think [for] worthwhile diplomats and meaningful diplomacy, you have to think twice before you react. South African diplomacy is amateur hour … If you want to join the cheering gallery of the anti-trumpets in the world, well, that’s a very crowded saloon, and no doubt it makes you feel good, but I don’t think it’s going to meet any of the government’s apparent objectives to grow the economy, to get investment here and bulk up our trade.”