LETTER: Parliament has failed the children

South Africa can no longer pretend that a 30% pass mark in basic education is acceptable. It is not. It is a crisis disguised as a benchmark, and it is quietly robbing our children of the future they deserve (“Parliament rejects motion to scrap 30% matric threshold”, December 2).

A child who passes at 30% has not mastered the basics. They cannot compete academically, cannot thrive in higher education and are not ready for a modern job market that demands critical thinking, literacy and numeracy. By lowering the bar we have lowered their chances in life.

The basic education minister and public must urgently engage on this matter. This is not just an education debate — it is a national economic debate. Our country cannot grow on a foundation of weak learning outcomes.

We need to raise the minimum pass requirement to at least 50%. Not to punish children, but to protect them. A higher standard encourages real learning, sets clearer expectations, and pushes the education system to provide stronger support to teachers and learners.

A 30% pass mark sends the wrong message: that our children do not need to aim higher. That is unacceptable. South African children are capable, talented and ambitious, but the system must stop holding them back.

If we want a competitive, skilled and confident generation we must stop normalising mediocrity. Raising the pass mark is a necessary first step toward restoring quality in our education system and securing our country’s future.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

